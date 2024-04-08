Russell Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki’s Romance With Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf

Russell Simmons reflected on 21-year-old daughter Aoki Lee Simmons’ relationship with 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf, who was seen sharing some major PDA during a tropical vacation.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 08, 2024 7:33 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKimora Lee SimmonsRussell SimmonsParenthoodCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Russell Simmons will always have love for his daughter.

The music producer shared his thoughts on daughter Aoki Lee Simmons' new romance with Vittorio Assaf, who is 44 years her senior.

"I'm not going to kick and scream about her choices," Russell—who shares Aoki with ex Kimora Lee Simmons—told TMZ April 1. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

And it seems Aoki, 21, is in paradise with Vittorio, 65. In fact, the couple was photographed cozying up on a beach on the Caribbean island of St. Barts April 2.

The model was spotted sporting a tribal-print bikini, while the founder of Serafina Restaurant Group donned blue and white swim trunks. Vittorio couldn't help but snap some pics of a sunkissed Aoki as she posed near him on the beach.

Although she didn't address their beach date, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories April 5, writing, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."

The pair shared photos on Instagram while vacationing in St. Barts, but neither included images or captions of the other.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Android/Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Serafina

"I wish my friends would take pictures of me on vacation," Aoki captioned a March 27 post, which included a photo of herself at the beach. "Me the second someone tries." And alongside another series of pictures in another bikini and waist beads, she wrote, "Girls (possibly mermaids!) on film."

As for Vittorio, he shared a snap with a pal at dinner March 29, writing, "Friends since 25 years! Proud of you."

