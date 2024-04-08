Russell Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki’s Romance With Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf

Watch : Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Lee's Harvard Dorm Room Tour

Russell Simmons will always have love for his daughter.

The music producer shared his thoughts on daughter Aoki Lee Simmons' new romance with Vittorio Assaf, who is 44 years her senior.

"I'm not going to kick and scream about her choices," Russell—who shares Aoki with ex Kimora Lee Simmons—told TMZ April 1. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

And it seems Aoki, 21, is in paradise with Vittorio, 65. In fact, the couple was photographed cozying up on a beach on the Caribbean island of St. Barts April 2.

The model was spotted sporting a tribal-print bikini, while the founder of Serafina Restaurant Group donned blue and white swim trunks. Vittorio couldn't help but snap some pics of a sunkissed Aoki as she posed near him on the beach.

Although she didn't address their beach date, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories April 5, writing, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."