Bachelor Nation’s Trista Sutter Shares Update on Husband Ryan Sutter's Battle With Lyme Disease

Watch : Trista and Ryan Sutter Make Rare Appearance With Their 2 Kids

Trista Sutter's husband deserves a rose for his strength.

The former Bachelorette star gave an update on how Ryan Sutter is handling his Lyme's disease battle, sharing that he's doing "better" since sharing his diagnosis three years ago.

"He definitely has a lot of ups and downs still and really would like to feel better at least most of the time," Trista explained on an April 7 episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. "He says he's about 80 percent."

And the reality star—who shares kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14, with Ryan—had nothing but praise for how he handles the downs, explaining that he takes the pain in stride even when it's a "really significant" complaint he probably should share with his medical team.

"I would go to his doctor's appointments with him because he is so incredibly humble," Trista recalled. "I would tell his doctors, ‘You don't understand, he has an incredibly high pain tolerance.'"