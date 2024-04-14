Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Love Is Immortal

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Look All Grown Up

We don't know everything Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did last summer (or over the holidays, or for spring break), but we've seen some highlights.

"Another successful trip," Gellar captioned a selfie with her husband of 21 years, exact location unknown but the sun shining all over the photos she shared of their recent getaway with daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11. As she posted on March 31, wearing a pair of bunny ears and slaying the mom joke, "Hoppy Easter from paradise."

Considering the various glimpses of palm trees and the ocean, including a snap of Charlotte leaping on the beach (from afar at sunset, neither parent one to purposely share current pics of their kids' faces), they were definitely in the tropics. Gellar told E! News last fall that they visit Hawaii as much as possible because they "can enjoy and relax and not have to plan, and really just feel the spirit" of the islands.

But wherever they are, whether someplace unseasonably warm or just hanging out at home in L.A., Gellar—who's celebrating her 47th birthday April 14—loves to capture the quiet moments with her sweetie for posterity.