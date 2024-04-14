Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Love Is Immortal

We don't know everything Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did last summer (or over the holidays, or for spring break), but we've seen some highlights.
"Another successful trip," Gellar captioned a selfie with her husband of 21 years, exact location unknown but the sun shining all over the photos she shared of their recent getaway with daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11. As she posted on March 31, wearing a pair of bunny ears and slaying the mom joke, "Hoppy Easter from paradise."
Considering the various glimpses of palm trees and the ocean, including a snap of Charlotte leaping on the beach (from afar at sunset, neither parent one to purposely share current pics of their kids' faces), they were definitely in the tropics. Gellar told E! News last fall that they visit Hawaii as much as possible because they "can enjoy and relax and not have to plan, and really just feel the spirit" of the islands.
But wherever they are, whether someplace unseasonably warm or just hanging out at home in L.A., Gellar—who's celebrating her 47th birthday April 14—loves to capture the quiet moments with her sweetie for posterity.
"Still spoiling and celebrating @realfreddieprinzejr," she posted March 10, two days after Prinze's 48th birthday, when they said yes to caviar for dinner, thank-you-very-much.
Of course, eating—at home and away—is a big deal for the family, Prinze having released the 2016 cookbook Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor and Gellar prioritizing no-phone meals with the kids.
"Dinners for me are really important," she told E! in February. "We're a food family, food friends, we love to cook." And when they're all together, no one's scrolling TikTok or checking email, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum noting, "It's a moment of connection."
But lucky for her 4.5 million Instagram followers, Gellar does indulge in screen time—and her page full of smiling snaps from her marriage proves she gets a kick out of sharing a smidge of her private world.
In honor of her latest trip around the sun, keep reading to see more photos from Gellar and Prinze's love story for all seasons: