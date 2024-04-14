Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Love Is Immortal

Whether Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are on a sunny vacation or just hanging around the house with their kids Charlotte and Rocky, there's photographic evidence of their forever bond.

By Natalie Finn Apr 14, 2024 7:00 AMTags
FamilySarah Michelle GellarCouplesFreddie Prinze Jr.
Watch: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Look All Grown Up

We don't know everything Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did last summer (or over the holidays, or for spring break), but we've seen some highlights.

"Another successful trip," Gellar captioned a selfie with her husband of 21 years, exact location unknown but the sun shining all over the photos she shared of their recent getaway with daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11. As she posted on March 31, wearing a pair of bunny ears and slaying the mom joke, "Hoppy Easter from paradise."

Considering the various glimpses of palm trees and the ocean, including a snap of Charlotte leaping on the beach (from afar at sunset, neither parent one to purposely share current pics of their kids' faces), they were definitely in the tropics. Gellar told E! News last fall that they visit Hawaii as much as possible because they "can enjoy and relax and not have to plan, and really just feel the spirit" of the islands.

But wherever they are, whether someplace unseasonably warm or just hanging out at home in L.A., Gellar—who's celebrating her 47th birthday April 14—loves to capture the quiet moments with her sweetie for posterity.

photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar Through the Years

"Still spoiling and celebrating @realfreddieprinzejr," she posted March 10, two days after Prinze's 48th birthday, when they said yes to caviar for dinner, thank-you-very-much.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Of course, eating—at home and away—is a big deal for the family, Prinze having released the 2016 cookbook Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor and Gellar prioritizing no-phone meals with the kids.

"Dinners for me are really important," she told E! in February. "We're a food family, food friends, we love to cook." And when they're all together, no one's scrolling TikTok or checking email, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum noting, "It's a moment of connection."

But lucky for her 4.5 million Instagram followers, Gellar does indulge in screen time—and her page full of smiling snaps from her marriage proves she gets a kick out of sharing a smidge of her private world.

In honor of her latest trip around the sun, keep reading to see more photos from Gellar and Prinze's love story for all seasons:

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

2

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Coachella Date Is Better Than Bleachella

3

Riley Strain Case: Family Friend Reveals "Huge" Development

Instagram
Party of Four

In January 2019, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had a double date with Shannen Doherty and her now-ex Kurt Iswarienko.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

"No mistletoe, no problem," the mom of two wrote on this December 2018 kissy photo.

Instagram
Halloween Hotties

In 2018, the lovebirds took their Halloween costumes to the next level by dressing up as characters from The Royal Tenenbaums

Instagram
Blissful

It doesn't matter what these two do, as long as they're together they are having a good time.

Instagram
Ice Cream Cuddles

"If you were ice cream, you would be my favorite flavor," Gellar captioned this sweet snap in 2018.

Instagram
Wine Not?

"It's the freakin weekend, baby I'm about to have me some fun," Gellar wrote on this cheeky post in March of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Booth Fun

In December 2017, the cute couple had some fun at an engagement party thanks to photo booth props.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Gellar channeled her inner Molly Ringwald with her Andie costume from Pretty in Pink in 2017 while her husband nailed it as Duckie (played by Jon Cryer) from the film.

Instagram
Sparks Will Fly

"The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," Gellar joked to her followers on the 4th of July in 2017.

Instagram
Ready, Set, Smile

The couple that snaps selfies together, stays together! 

Instagram
Birthday Lovin'

Gellar's birthday message in 2017 to her bestie and husband was just the cutest. "Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze 'the happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.'"

Instagram
Hearts Full

In January 2017, the pair celebrated National Spouse Day by taking this pic and it's too cute.

Instagram
Red Hot

"Someone let me know who that red head was seen trick or treating with @realfreddieprinze ..." Gellar joked on Instagram while celebrating Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Beachin'

The Scooby-Doo stars soaked up the last bits of summer together in 2016 and clearly they enjoyed every minute together. 

Instagram
Proud as Can Be

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum couldn't help but gush about her husband after his cookbook came out.

Instagram
Movie Night

"Finally out like the adults we are...to see #fantasticalbeastsandwheretofindthem," Gellar revealed while out on a date night in November 2016.

Instagram
Fight Club

In October 2015, the duo posed with wrestling belts and tried to out muscle each other.

Instagram
Friends Forever

The bond between Gellar, Prinze and Selma Blair has lasted for three decades and we can't wait to see what they do during the next three.

Twitter
Cookin' Up Love

The Back to the Kitchen author and his wife are often found in the kitchen whipping up delicious meals for their family. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

In this adorable throwback, Gellar revealed that the couple took this photo in Hawaii after they learned they were expecting their daughter Charlotte!

Instagram
Dirty 30

These two have had a lot of fun in their relationship, and the Foodstirs creator's Dirty 30 was no exception. 

Instagram
Gobble, Gobble, Gobble

This throwback snap is from when the happy couple had their first Thanksgiving together and it's a total blast from the past.

Instagram
Beach Babies

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars look like babies in this photo from a vacation way back before they had kids together.

Instagram
Sunsets Forever

We just love these two.

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

If you've ever wanted to know what Prinze and Gellar looked like when celebrating their first holiday together, then look no further!

Instagram
Drunk in Love

How happy do these two lovebirds look in this sweet photo from their honeymoon back in 2002?!

Instagram
Just Married

Clearly this pair was a match made in smiley heaven.

Instagram
Look of Love

"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar shared on one of her past wedding anniversaries. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

2

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Coachella Date Is Better Than Bleachella

3

Riley Strain Case: Family Friend Reveals "Huge" Development

4

Hailey Bieber Chops Her Hair for Ultimate Clean Girl Transformation

5

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Share a Sweet Moment at Coachella 2024