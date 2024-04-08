Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Honest Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's 2024 Oscars Joke

Robert Downey Jr. might have seemed put off by Jimmy Kimmel's jokes at his expense during the 2024 Oscars, but the Oppenheimer star recently shared that he did not mind them at all.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 08, 2024 7:09 PMTags
Robert Downey Jr.OscarsCouplesCelebritiesJimmy Kimmel
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel’s Best Opening Monologue Jokes and Zingers!

Robert Downey Jr. thought the 2024 Oscars were marvelous.

In fact, the Oppenheimer star had nothing but good things to say about host Jimmy Kimmel and the jokes he made at Robert's expense at the March 20 ceremony.

"I don't care," he told Esquire in an interview published April 8. "I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he's a national treasure."

Fans were divided on Robert's reaction to the jokes Jimmy made during his monologue, as he first noted that the award season sweep was just "one of the highest points" of Robert's "long and illustrious career," with with the actor tapping his nose in acknowledgment of the pun.

But things took a turn when Robert gave a questioning look as Jimmy quipped, "Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?"

Turns out, it was neither, because even though he picked up the 2024 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, the he kept his speech much more off the cuff, telling the audience, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy—in that order."

photos
Robert Downey Jr.'s Best Roles

The 58-year-old—who is dad to kids Exton, 12, and Avri, 9 with his wife Susan and son Indio, 30, from his previous marriage to Deborah Falconer—had an incredibly kind thank you for Susan, saying in his speech, "You loved me back to life. That's why I'm here."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

2

Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

3

Drake Bell Reacts to Will Friedle's Support of Brian Peck

For her part, Susan understands why people picked up on the savior narrative after she and Robert wed in 2005, but the way she sees it she and Robert needed each other.

"I can tell you that I would never be who I am without him in my life," she told Esquire. "His trajectory is just the easier one to chart because he's had to live his ups and downs in public."

Adding, "When we met, we were fortunate that he was in a place where he was open to do things differently than he had historically. But you know what? So was I."

For more of the best moments from the 2024 Academy Awards, keep reading.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

From the set of Fargo to the red carpet, this couple proves the power of love.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir

These Barbie stars brought the Kenergy.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan and Robert Downey Jr.

These winners for Best Supporting Actor know how to support each other.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images/Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Jennifer Lame

The Oppenheimer editor couldn’t edit her glowing smile after that win even if she tried.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Nicolas Cage, Cillian Murphy, Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser and Forest Whitaker

This group of Best Actor in a Leading Role winners are sticking together.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Liza Koshy and Vanessa Hudgens

It seems like meeting Vanessa Hudgens was what Liza Koshy has been looking for.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Jessica Lange, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field, Michelle Yeoh and Charlize Theron

2024 Best Actress winner Emma is feeling the love after she was presented the award by a group of past winners.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan

It proved to be a big night for the Oppenheimer producers and IRL couple, who shared a sweet moment backstage after their Best Picture win.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

It’s worth venturing out of Barbie Land for this selfie.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

John Cena

John Cena proves he’s not afraid to commit to the bit while waiting to take the stage in his much-talked-about look. 

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

A worthy date night.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Danielle Brooks

The Best Supporting Actress nominee is all smiles during film’s biggest night.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

The couple was a perfect match in custom FENDI.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson certainly knows how to rock a selfie.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Zendaya proves she’s that girl—again.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone

The trio of Best Actress nominees were feeling the love.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande

Finneas, Billie and Ariana were made for this iconic group pic.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti is all ears.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy

The costars from the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa shared a sweet moment. 

ALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

The visual effects team for Godzilla Minus One delivered an award-worthy roar after their win.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

2

Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

3

Drake Bell Reacts to Will Friedle's Support of Brian Peck

4

Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Rooftop Bar

5

Suki Waterhouse Embraces Her Postpartum Body With Refreshing Message