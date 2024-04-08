Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Honest Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's 2024 Oscars Joke

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel’s Best Opening Monologue Jokes and Zingers!

Robert Downey Jr. thought the 2024 Oscars were marvelous.

In fact, the Oppenheimer star had nothing but good things to say about host Jimmy Kimmel and the jokes he made at Robert's expense at the March 20 ceremony.

"I don't care," he told Esquire in an interview published April 8. "I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he's a national treasure."

Fans were divided on Robert's reaction to the jokes Jimmy made during his monologue, as he first noted that the award season sweep was just "one of the highest points" of Robert's "long and illustrious career," with with the actor tapping his nose in acknowledgment of the pun.

But things took a turn when Robert gave a questioning look as Jimmy quipped, "Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?"

Turns out, it was neither, because even though he picked up the 2024 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, the he kept his speech much more off the cuff, telling the audience, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy—in that order."