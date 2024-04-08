Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Postpartum Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reveal Where They Conceived Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is not keeping up with unrealistic expectations.

The Kardashians star—who gave birth to 4-month-old Rocky, her first child with husband Travis Barker, in November—recently shared a few words on postpartum body positivity.

"Dear new mommies," she wrote in an April 7 Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it,"

And Kourtney—who linked a recent Instagram photo of herself donning a bikini while swimming in her post—detailed how she's working through her transitional period.

"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she continued. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."

The Lemme founder concluded, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;). XOXO."