Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Postpartum Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

Kourtney Kardashian is not keeping up with unrealistic expectations.
The Kardashians star—who gave birth to 4-month-old Rocky, her first child with husband Travis Barker, in November—recently shared a few words on postpartum body positivity.
"Dear new mommies," she wrote in an April 7 Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it,"
And Kourtney—who linked a recent Instagram photo of herself donning a bikini while swimming in her post—detailed how she's working through her transitional period.
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she continued. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."
The Lemme founder concluded, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;). XOXO."
Kourtney isn't only adjusting to her postpartum body, but also a new blended family lifestyle with Travis after the longtime pals wed in May 2022. Their brood includes Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick—Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9—as well as Travis' children with Shanna Moakler: stepdaughter Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18.
Months after Rocky's birth, the family of nine appears to be enjoying every moment they can together. In fact, Kourtney detailed the unit's Valentine's Day celebration—complete with specialty cakes for all of the older children—and a recent family vacation Down Under on social media.
"Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies," she wrote in a March 7 Instagram post. "Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older. Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."
And as Kourtney continues to detail her changing body and life, read on for a look back on her pregnancy with baby Rocky.