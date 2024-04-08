Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Postpartum Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

Kourtney Kardashian shared thoughts on her postpartum body four months after she gave birth to baby Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

By Olivia Evans Apr 08, 2024 6:38 PMTags
Kourtney Kardashian is not keeping up with unrealistic expectations. 

The Kardashians star—who gave birth to 4-month-old Rocky, her first child with husband Travis Barker, in November—recently shared a few words on postpartum body positivity. 

"Dear new mommies," she wrote in an April 7 Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it,"

And Kourtney—who linked a recent Instagram photo of herself donning a bikini while swimming in her post—detailed how she's working through her transitional period. 

"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she continued. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."

The Lemme founder concluded, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;). XOXO."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick's Kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Over the Years

Kourtney isn't only adjusting to her postpartum body, but also a new blended family lifestyle with Travis after the longtime pals wed in May 2022. Their brood includes Kourtney's kids with ex Scott DisickMason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9—as well as Travis' children with Shanna Moakler: stepdaughter Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18.

Months after Rocky's birth, the family of nine appears to be enjoying every moment they can together. In fact, Kourtney detailed the unit's Valentine's Day celebration—complete with specialty cakes for all of the older children—and a recent family vacation Down Under on social media. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies," she wrote in a March 7 Instagram post. "Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older. Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)." 

And as Kourtney continues to detail her changing body and life, read on for a look back on her pregnancy with baby Rocky.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

