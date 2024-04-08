Suki Waterhouse Embraces Her Postpartum Body With Refreshing Message

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Reveals First Picture of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

Suki Waterhouse is sharing insight into her motherhood gig.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress—who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson—opened up about the highs and lows of her postpartum journey.

"The fourth trimester has been…humbling!" Suki wrote on Instagram April 8. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

Despite feeling all the feels since giving birth to her little one, the 32-year-old closed her post with a gentle reminder to herself—and seemingly new moms everywhere.

"I'm proud of everything my body has achieved," she added, "and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."

In addition to her refreshing message, the "Good Looking" singer also snapped several mirror selfies of her body transformation. She posed in a bra, waist-high panties and oversized cardigan, while holding onto a bottle of milk.