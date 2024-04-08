Suki Waterhouse Embraces Her Postpartum Body With Refreshing Message

Suki Waterhouse revealed why her postpartum journey has been a "humbling" experience after she welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse is sharing insight into her motherhood gig.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress—who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson—opened up about the highs and lows of her postpartum journey.

"The fourth trimester has been…humbling!" Suki wrote on Instagram April 8. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

Despite feeling all the feels since giving birth to her little one, the 32-year-old closed her post with a gentle reminder to herself—and seemingly new moms everywhere.

"I'm proud of everything my body has achieved," she added, "and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."

In addition to her refreshing message, the "Good Looking" singer also snapped several mirror selfies of her body transformation. She posed in a bra, waist-high panties and oversized cardigan, while holding onto a bottle of milk.

Suki's candid Instagram post is one of the few instances she's shared personal details about her life. After all, she and Robert—who are notoriously private about their romance—haven't publicly commented on the name or sex of their newborn.

Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

In fact, it was only five months ago that Suki revealed she was pregnant. While performing at Corona Capital Music Festival in November, she debuted her growing baby bump in a curve-hugging silver dress.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she cheekily told the audience. "I'm not sure if it's working."

A month later, she swapped out her shimmery dress for a shiny diamond ring on that finger.

Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

Of course, Love, Rosie actress isn't the only celebrity to give a sneak peek inside her motherhood journey. Keep reading to see what other stars have shared about breastfeeding, their postpartum bodies and more.

Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," Keke told Essence in an interview published Aug. 21. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She added, "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again."

Tia Mowry / Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Game alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. "When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months." 

She continued, "Nonetheless, the journey was difficult...if you are struggling with breastfeeding, I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters."

 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

The House Bunny actress snapped a photo of herself nursing daughter Louetta, who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas, during a family beach day in August 2023.

Instagram
Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Instagram
Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

