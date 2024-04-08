Urban Outfitters' Total Eclipse of the Sale Delivers Celestial Savings Up to 40% on So Many Cute Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Today's solar eclipse may mean that the Moon is passing between the Earth and the Sun and obscuring the Sun from parts of the Earth, yes. And, while it can affect your zodiac sign, it can also have an impact on sales. That's right, certain retailers are taking advantage of this celestial event to deliver savings on the cutest styles, from jewelry to dresses to pants. Most notably, we're looking at Urban Outfitters and their Total Eclipse of the Sale. Not just a clever play on Bonnie Tyler's hit song, they're slashing prices on some of their bestselling and top-rated clothes, with savings up to 40% off (no codes needed).

You don't need the wisdom of your crystals to tell you that these are great price tags. For those leaning into the latest cowboy trend, thanks to Queen Bey, you'll find western belts and printed t-shirts. For those just looking for the ultimate in cute dresses this spring, there are so many cute midi and mini dresses. For those just looking to relax, there are super soft sweatpants and cardigans. And that's just the beginning.

So, prepare yourself for the eclipse and Aries season with these amazing deals over at Urban Outfitters. The universe has given you a great excuse to shop.