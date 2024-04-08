Urban Outfitters' Total Eclipse of the Sale Delivers Celestial Savings Up to 40% on So Many Cute Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today's solar eclipse may mean that the Moon is passing between the Earth and the Sun and obscuring the Sun from parts of the Earth, yes. And, while it can affect your zodiac sign, it can also have an impact on sales. That's right, certain retailers are taking advantage of this celestial event to deliver savings on the cutest styles, from jewelry to dresses to pants. Most notably, we're looking at Urban Outfitters and their Total Eclipse of the Sale. Not just a clever play on Bonnie Tyler's hit song, they're slashing prices on some of their bestselling and top-rated clothes, with savings up to 40% off (no codes needed).
You don't need the wisdom of your crystals to tell you that these are great price tags. For those leaning into the latest cowboy trend, thanks to Queen Bey, you'll find western belts and printed t-shirts. For those just looking for the ultimate in cute dresses this spring, there are so many cute midi and mini dresses. For those just looking to relax, there are super soft sweatpants and cardigans. And that's just the beginning.
So, prepare yourself for the eclipse and Aries season with these amazing deals over at Urban Outfitters. The universe has given you a great excuse to shop.
Florence Celestial Layered Necklace
Commemorate the eclipse with this trendy celestial layered necklace. It's a mix of a moon and a star bedecked in rhinestones, plus a string of gold beads. And at this price, you can't miss.
UO Penny Smocked Midi Dress
Go for an ethereal look with this smocked midi dress. It's strapless, comes in 4 colors, and features sizing from X-Small to X-Large. There's even a ruffled hem for extra cuteness.
BDG Bonfire French Terry Jogger Sweatpant
Available in 8 colors, you have a lot of choices when it comes to these super soft sweatpants. They feature a French terry fabric, elastic at the hems and waistband, and a relaxed fit that you'll want to wear all the time. And since they're a unisex design, you can share them with anyone.
Circle Studded Belt
A wide faux leather belt with studs? In a trendy western-style? Well, saddle up. This belt is perfect to lean into the latest aesthetic, plus it has a versatile design that goes with everything.
BDG Theo Babydoll Mini Dress
This simple, yet elegant, babydoll mini dress is so easy to dress up or down. Pair it with a cardigan or wear it solo, with boots or heels. It also comes in ivory and black and sizing from X-Small to X-Large.
Cowboys Club Washed Baby Tee
Looking for more cowboy inspiration? Then take a look at this printed baby tee. It's soft to the touch, plus it's washed and faded to give it a vintage feel. Join the Cowboy Club.
Ecote Ziggy Suede Sling Bag
With festival season fast approaching, you'll want to have this chic sling bag on hand. It's big enough to carry all your essentials, the strap is adjustable, and it's available in two colors. Plus, it's made of super soft suede that feels as good as it looks.
BDG Rowan Denim Zip-Up Mini Dress
Reviewers rave about the stretchy denim and flattering design of this mini dress. You'll rave that it's down from $79 to $47.
Champion UO Exclusive Heritage Jersey Tank Top
Featuring a trendy cropped design and a boxy cut, this tank top is giving 80s vibes. It's made of a thick, cotton fabric that's so soft and looks great with high waisted joggers.
BDG Sean Faux Leather Harrington Jacket
Warning, this oversized faux leather jacket comes with a lot of compliments, according to reviewers. And the trendy design goes perfect with everything, they add. Best of all, it's on sale for just $59.
Champion UO Exclusive Reverse Weave Cardigan
This unisex cardigan comes in 3 colors, sizing from X-Small to 3X-Large, and is so soft and cozy. It features a relaxed fit, buttons in the front, and you might just want to wear it every day.
