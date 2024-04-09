Celebrities You Didn't Know Were on Cameo, Including Reality Stars, Athletes, Comedians & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Wouldn't it be great if your favorite celebrity picked up the phone and wished you a happy birthday? Or the athlete you most admire recorded a pep talk that you could replay whenever you needed a confidence boost? Well, that could be your reality if you were on Cameo, the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages. Now, if you've never used Cameo before, or if you're a Cameo pro, there might be some famous people you'd be surprised to see on the site. So, we poured through pages of Cameos to bring you a mix of reality stars, TV stars, athletes, and more, who are available now. But, they don't stay on the site forever, so book your personalized video today.
How Do You Use Cameo?
Using Cameo is easy. Just find a celebrity by browsing categories, featured picks, the daily Top Ten, budget, and more. Each star's booking page includes how responsive they are, pricing, examples of past cameos, and reviews and ratings from past fans. Tell the star what you'd like them to say at checkout, or what they'd need to make the best personalized video. They have up to 7 days to complete your request, then the video is sent directly to you. Once you have it, you can share the video with family, friends, or whoever it's intended for. There are even kid options (like Elmo).
Which Celebrities Are on Cameo?
There are over 50,000 celebrities on Cameo, from stars of stage, screen, TV, and reality shows, plus athletes, musicians, creators, and even animated characters. Just search to see if your favorites are on there.
What Do I Use Cameo For?
You can use Cameo for birthday greetings, pep talks, advice, roasts, bachelor and bachelorette messages, and more. Once you get your video, you can download and keep it forever. Prices range anywhere from $25 to $2500 (depending on the celebrity).
What are you waiting for? Cameo has something for everyone and they make the perfect birthday gift. Book your favorite celebrity today, you may be surprised to see them on this list.
Dorinda Medley Personal Video
Be inspired by a personal video from Real Housewives of New York's Dorinda Medley. Her average Cameo is 45 seconds long and reviewers rave about her past videos.
Brian Cox Personal Video
If you've ever wanted Brian Cox to personally tell you that you are "not serious people," then you need to invest in this Cameo. Known for Succession, X-Men, The Bourne Supremacy, and more, this one is worth the price. His average video length is 46 seconds.
LuAnn de Lesseps Personal Video
Reviewers rave about Real Housewives of New York's LuAnn de Lesseps' thoughtful and personal messages. Her average video length is 40 seconds and it's a steal at $135.
David Hasselhoff Personal Video
Get a personal video from everyone's favorite Baywatch lifeguard, David Hasselhoff. His average video length is 35 seconds long and reviewers report that his Cameos are enthusiastic and delivered with a sense of humor.
Ernie Hudson Personal Video
Who you gonna call? Ghostbuster's Ernie Hudson, of course. His average video lengths are almost 2 minutes long, so they're a steal at $195.
Elmo Personal Video
Make your kid's day with a personalized video from Sesame Street's Elmo. The videos are automated based on live recordings and cost just $25 (average length 41 seconds).
Tony Hawk Personal Video
According to skateboarder Tony Hawk, you can hit him up for "requests big, small or strange." His average video length is almost 2 minutes long and reviewers rave that his Cameos leave a lasting impression.
Teresa Giudice Personal Video
Everyone's favorite Real Housewife of New Jersey Teresa Giudice is beloved by Cameo fans. They report that she has a quick turnaround, delivers highly personalized videos, and an average video length of 49 seconds.
Cedric The Entertainer Personal Video
Did you know Cedric the Entertainer was on Cameo? It's true. Fans rave about his funny and personable videos, and report he's great for birthdays and pep talks.
Mia Hamm Personal Video
When you book a personalized video with soccer legend Mia Hamm, all proceeds are donated to the Mia Hamm Foundation to support marrow and cord blood transplants, and to create more opportunities for girls in sports. Her average video length is 51 seconds long.
Nene Leakes Personal Video
According to the Real Housewives of Atlanta's Nene Leakes, she is a "MAJOR shit talker with a heart of GOLD." Book her for birthdays, pep talks, or advice, her average video length is 55 seconds long.
Jaime Camil Personal Video
You know Jaime Camil from Jane the Virgin and Schmigadoon!, now book him for your next Cameo. Reviewers love his attention to detail in his videos, which average almost 2 minutes in length, and you'll love the $150 price.
