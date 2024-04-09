Celebrities You Didn't Know Were on Cameo, Including Reality Stars, Athletes, Comedians & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Wouldn't it be great if your favorite celebrity picked up the phone and wished you a happy birthday? Or the athlete you most admire recorded a pep talk that you could replay whenever you needed a confidence boost? Well, that could be your reality if you were on Cameo, the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages. Now, if you've never used Cameo before, or if you're a Cameo pro, there might be some famous people you'd be surprised to see on the site. So, we poured through pages of Cameos to bring you a mix of reality stars, TV stars, athletes, and more, who are available now. But, they don't stay on the site forever, so book your personalized video today.

How Do You Use Cameo?

Using Cameo is easy. Just find a celebrity by browsing categories, featured picks, the daily Top Ten, budget, and more. Each star's booking page includes how responsive they are, pricing, examples of past cameos, and reviews and ratings from past fans. Tell the star what you'd like them to say at checkout, or what they'd need to make the best personalized video. They have up to 7 days to complete your request, then the video is sent directly to you. Once you have it, you can share the video with family, friends, or whoever it's intended for. There are even kid options (like Elmo).

Which Celebrities Are on Cameo?

There are over 50,000 celebrities on Cameo, from stars of stage, screen, TV, and reality shows, plus athletes, musicians, creators, and even animated characters. Just search to see if your favorites are on there.

What Do I Use Cameo For?

You can use Cameo for birthday greetings, pep talks, advice, roasts, bachelor and bachelorette messages, and more. Once you get your video, you can download and keep it forever. Prices range anywhere from $25 to $2500 (depending on the celebrity).

What are you waiting for? Cameo has something for everyone and they make the perfect birthday gift. Book your favorite celebrity today, you may be surprised to see them on this list.