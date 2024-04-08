Tori Spelling Reveals If a Pig Really Led to Dean McDermott Divorce

Tori Spelling is setting some records straight.
A week after filing for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum countered some less-than-savory claims about their home life.
"He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig," Tori explained on the April 8 episode of her podcast misSPELLING. "That is not true."
"The pig was in the bed in 2017," she continued. "When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed—that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights. But when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed' and I was like, 'Understood.'"
The 50-year-old emphasized that was the extent of it, and the farm animal was moved to longtime pal Jennie Garth's ranch.
"That was the only night the pig was in the bed," Tori recalled, adding that otherwise, "the animals and kids didn't come between us in the bed."
During his November interview with the Daily Mail, Dean admitted, "I created a healthy boundary for myself, and I said, 'I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition.'"
But Tori said Dean claimed it actually stemmed from her sleeping with the television on and not the cleanliness of their room. But the Scary Movie actress also doesn't feel bad about leaving it on.
"I think I had the TV for distraction, to distract from my life," she recalled on her podcast. "I would just zone out."
Since Dean no longer slept in their bedroom, Tori began sharing it with their children: Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11; Beau, 7; and four dogs.
Keep reading to see more of Tori and Dean's family moments.