Tori Spelling Reveals If a Pig Really Led to Dean McDermott Divorce

Tori Spelling is setting some records straight.

A week after filing for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum countered some less-than-savory claims about their home life.

"He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig," Tori explained on the April 8 episode of her podcast misSPELLING. "That is not true."

"The pig was in the bed in 2017," she continued. "When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed—that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights. But when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed' and I was like, 'Understood.'"

The 50-year-old emphasized that was the extent of it, and the farm animal was moved to longtime pal Jennie Garth's ranch.