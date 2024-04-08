Tori Spelling Reveals If a Pig Really Led to Dean McDermott Divorce

A week after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling detailed claims made that a baby pig was the downfall of their marriage.

Tori Spelling is setting some records straight.

A week after filing for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum countered some less-than-savory claims about their home life.

"He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig," Tori explained on the April 8 episode of her podcast misSPELLING. "That is not true."

"The pig was in the bed in 2017," she continued. "When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed—that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights. But when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed' and I was like, 'Understood.'"

The 50-year-old emphasized that was the extent of it, and the farm animal was moved to longtime pal Jennie Garth's ranch.

But Tori said Dean claimed it actually stemmed from her sleeping with the television on and not the cleanliness of their room. But the Scary Movie actress also doesn't feel bad about leaving it on.

"I think I had the TV for distraction, to distract from my life," she recalled on her podcast. "I would just zone out."

Since Dean no longer slept in their bedroom, Tori began sharing it with their children: Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11; Beau, 7; and four dogs.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

