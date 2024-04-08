Influencer Jackie Miller James Introduces Fans to Her Baby Girl Amid Aneurysm Recovery

Watch : Influencer Jackie Miller James Awake After Coma & Reunited With Baby

Jackie Miller James is grateful for motherhood amid aneurysm recovery.

Less than a year after the influencer suffered an aneurysm rupture nine months into her pregnancy with her daughter, Knoxly, Jackie shared the first glimpse of her baby with her followers.

"Through the darkness, this little human has been a constant source of light," Jackie wrote in an April 7 Instagram post. "Meet, Knoxly Rose James, our 10-month old bundle of joy. She's all smiles and full of unconditional love, even when I can't fully be the mother I thought I'd be."

The post includes photos of Knoxly throughout Jackie's ongoing recovery—including a family photo of herself, her husband Austin and Knoxly as a baby, two of Austin and their daughter cuddling as well as a picture of Jackie holding a slightly older-looking Knoxly at a table.

"Having to adjust to motherhood in recovery has been its own unique struggle," Jackie continued. "Through every rep of physical therapy, every session with my speech therapist, every doctor's visit, I think about the mother she deserves and it pushes me a little harder."