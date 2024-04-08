Influencer Jackie Miller James Introduces Fans to Her Baby Girl Amid Aneurysm Recovery

Jackie Miller James is grateful for motherhood amid aneurysm recovery.
Less than a year after the influencer suffered an aneurysm rupture nine months into her pregnancy with her daughter, Knoxly, Jackie shared the first glimpse of her baby with her followers.
"Through the darkness, this little human has been a constant source of light," Jackie wrote in an April 7 Instagram post. "Meet, Knoxly Rose James, our 10-month old bundle of joy. She's all smiles and full of unconditional love, even when I can't fully be the mother I thought I'd be."
The post includes photos of Knoxly throughout Jackie's ongoing recovery—including a family photo of herself, her husband Austin and Knoxly as a baby, two of Austin and their daughter cuddling as well as a picture of Jackie holding a slightly older-looking Knoxly at a table.
"Having to adjust to motherhood in recovery has been its own unique struggle," Jackie continued. "Through every rep of physical therapy, every session with my speech therapist, every doctor's visit, I think about the mother she deserves and it pushes me a little harder."
Jackie, 35, concluded her post by addressing her daughter directly. "You are the blessing of a lifetime, little Knoxly," she gushed. "Mommy and daddy will love you forever. Be patient with us, this won't be our life forever."
Last June, Jackie's sisters Natalie and Nicelle took over her social media accounts to share that she had suffered from an aneurysm rupture and—after undergoing an emergency C-section to deliver her baby—was put into a medically-induced coma for a month.
In March, ten months after her initial hospitalization, the California-based content creator shared her first video with an update on her recovery as she deals with an aphasia diagnosis—or loss of full speech ability—and limited use of the right side of her body.
"The journey to reclaim my life is ongoing but I'm grateful for this community and the opportunity to share my story with you," Jackie wrote in a March 26 Instagram post. "I hope to offer empathy, provide hope, and bring awareness to the risks women face in pregnancy."
Jackie added in a video that accompanied her post, "We're ready to start living again."