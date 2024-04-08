Pregnant Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Confirm They’re Expecting Twins

A week after announcing Francesca Farago’s pregnancy, the Too Hot to Handle star and fiancé Jesse Sullivan revealed they’re having twins.

Apr 08, 2024
Watch: Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are in for double the amount of love. 

A week after the pair confirmed Francesca is pregnant, Jesse shared they'll be adding not one but two more members to their family.

As seen in his April 7 TikTok, Francesca was lying down in the medical office receiving an ultrasound when the doctor exclaimed, "I see two sacs." Under the video, Jesse confirmed, "We're having twins! We know it's early but we're preparing for the best."

The couple, who has been candid about their fertility journey, has always wanted two little ones. As Francesca explained on the Sofia With an F podcast in May 2023, "The plan is twins."

When the couple announced the Too Hot to Handle star's pregnancy, Jesse—who is also dad to 14-year-old Arlo from a previous relationship—reflected on the sweet news during Trans Day of Visibility. 

"Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration," he wrote in the March 31 TikTok caption. "Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

Francesca, 30, and Jesse, 34—who got engaged nearly a year ago—have been over the moon about the news and postponed their nuptials until after the birth.

Francesca Farago/Instagram

"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca told E! News at the People's Choice Awards in February. "Hopefully, we can have a baby first and then do the big wedding after."

Keep reading to relive Francesca and Jesse's sweet love story.

Instagram

June 2021: First Meeting

Though Francesca Farago tried her luck with love on a few reality dating shows, including Too Hot to Handle, she met her perfect match in Jesse Sullivan while hosting an event online.

“TikTok hired me to host an event for Pride Month,” Francesca told Elite Daily in 2023. “It was over Zoom. It was a TikTok live event with Willow Smith and the app’s LGBTQ+ Trailblazers. I interviewed three people and Jesse was one of them. We met on Zoom and just fell in love very quickly.”

TikTok

Summer 2022: Social Media Official

And though her time on season one of Netflix’s Perfect Match (which aired in 2023) didn’t work out, Francesca knew that fate had bigger plans in store.

In fact, as the reality star shared in a TikTok, “Literally the minute I left that villa, I texted Jesse, and I was like, 'Hey, are you still single? I'm traumatized and do you want to hang out?'"

And the rest is history. Since then, the pair have shared insight into their romance on social media. “We’re just so in love, and I feel that’s obvious with what we post,” she told Elite Daily. “Some couples share a filtered version of the happy times, but they don’t post anything negative. We actually don’t have any negative times. It’s all positive.”

TikTok

May 2023: Engagement

Two years after they first met, Francesca and Jesse were ecstatic to start a brand new chapter together.

“WE’RE ENGAGED,” Francesca shared in a May 2023 Instagram post, “a glimpse into the most magical night ever, obsessed with our family… what is life!!” Fast forward to early 2024, and the couple made it clear that they were keen on starting a family, even before their nuptials.

"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca exclusively told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the People’s Choice Awards that February. "So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

March 2024: Baby (Soon-to-be) on Board

And as predicted, Francesca and Jesse—who is dad to teenager Arlo from a previous relationship—announced they were expanding their family.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you," Francesca wrote on Instagram March 31. "We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Instagram

As for Jesse, he was more than excited to share the news. "We're pregnant!" the influencer, who came out as transgender in 2019, captioned a clip. "Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"

Francesca Farago/Instagram

April 2024: Double the Love

A week after the pair confirmed Francesca is pregnant, Jesse shared they'll be adding not one but two more members to their family.

"We're having twins," Jesse wrote under his April 7 TikTok. "We know it's early but we're preparing for the best."

