Pregnant Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Confirm They’re Expecting Twins

Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are in for double the amount of love.

A week after the pair confirmed Francesca is pregnant, Jesse shared they'll be adding not one but two more members to their family.

As seen in his April 7 TikTok, Francesca was lying down in the medical office receiving an ultrasound when the doctor exclaimed, "I see two sacs." Under the video, Jesse confirmed, "We're having twins! We know it's early but we're preparing for the best."

The couple, who has been candid about their fertility journey, has always wanted two little ones. As Francesca explained on the Sofia With an F podcast in May 2023, "The plan is twins."

When the couple announced the Too Hot to Handle star's pregnancy, Jesse—who is also dad to 14-year-old Arlo from a previous relationship—reflected on the sweet news during Trans Day of Visibility.

"Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration," he wrote in the March 31 TikTok caption. "Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day."