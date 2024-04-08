Why Sam Hunt Is Loving Every Bit of His Life As a Dad to 2 Kids Under 2

Watch : Sam Hunt "Feels Great" Being a Married Man

Take your time hearing all about Sam Hunt's life as a father of two.

Shortly after he and wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed baby no. 2, the singer gave fans a glimpse into their world with daughter Lucy, about 22 months, and son Lowry, 5 months.

"It's going great," Sam told E! News in an exclusive interview at the 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas April 7. "I'm loving every bit of it. Yeah, I've got all of a sudden two kinds in 21 months, just like that. A little girl who's the eldest, and a little boy."

And despite any sleepless nights, "I've been on cloud nine since the first one got here," Sam continued, "and two is just, I mean, I can't get over it."

Because you could argue the pair weren't exactly in heaven a few years back. In 2022—months before Lucy's birth—Hannah filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by People, she accused Sam of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" and expressed that "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted." (E! News reached out to the pair's teams for comment at the time but did not hear back).