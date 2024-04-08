Jonathan Majors Sentenced to 52-Week Counseling Program in Domestic Violence Case

Jonathan Majors won't be facing jail time in his assault case involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
On April 8, the actor appeared in a New York City courtroom, where he was sentenced to a 52-week in person counseling program and a $250 charge.
Majors has to continue with counseling and give reports to court and can't be arrested in the next year or he will serve a year in jail, per the sentencing.
According to NBC News, a full order of protection "will remain in place" for Jabbari, except at a courthouse in a legal matter.
This sentencing comes four months after a nine-person jury found the former Marvel star guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and not guilty on one count of assault in third degree and one count of aggravated harassment.
The charges against Majors stemmed from an alleged March 2023 incident with Jabbari, who said the 34-year-old physically assaulted her in an SUV after she grabbed his phone to see alleged texts between him and another woman.
Majors, who was arrested at the time after police responded to a 911 call, has continuously denied the accusations.
However, after the jury found Majors guilty in December, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, per NBC News, "The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day."
Bragg also thanked Jabbari for "bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand."
Despite the outcome, Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry has maintained his innocence.
"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari's story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that," Chaudhry said in a statement to NBC News at the time. "We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."
"Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months," she continued. "Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."
