Jonathan Majors Sentenced to 52-Week Counseling Program in Domestic Violence Case

Jonathan Majors GUILTY of Assault and Harassment

Jonathan Majors won't be facing jail time in his assault case involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

On April 8, the actor appeared in a New York City courtroom, where he was sentenced to a 52-week in person counseling program and a $250 charge.

Majors has to continue with counseling and give reports to court and can't be arrested in the next year or he will serve a year in jail, per the sentencing.

According to NBC News, a full order of protection "will remain in place" for Jabbari, except at a courthouse in a legal matter.

This sentencing comes four months after a nine-person jury found the former Marvel star guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and not guilty on one count of assault in third degree and one count of aggravated harassment.

The charges against Majors stemmed from an alleged March 2023 incident with Jabbari, who said the 34-year-old physically assaulted her in an SUV after she grabbed his phone to see alleged texts between him and another woman.

Majors, who was arrested at the time after police responded to a 911 call, has continuously denied the accusations.