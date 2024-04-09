The 9 Most Comfortable Heels You'll Be Able to Wear All Day (or Night)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Putting the words comfortable and high heels in one sentence feels like an oxymoron, especially these days when it's acceptable to wear sneakers almost anywhere. But what's a girl to do when there's a wedding to attend or a fancy dinner to go to? The last thing you want is to slip on a pair of stylish heels only for them to cause pain less than an hour into your event. As a fellow heel girlie myself, I've made it my mission to prove that it's possible to find comfy heels without sacrificing style. You just have to know what to look for.
What To Look for When Shopping for Comfortable High Heels
At some point, all heels begin to feel uncomfortable. But to ensure the heel you choose is as comfy as possible for as long as possible, be sure that it checks at least one of these boxes.
Heel Height: The higher the heel, the more likely your shoes will be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time. Try to look for a heel height between two and four inches for maximum comfort.
Platforms: If you want to go for a higher heel height, be sure to choose an option with a chunky platform, that way, less pressure is put on your feet. Not to mention, they're easier to walk in.
Block Heel: While stilettos are a classic, sexy option, we can all admit that they're probably the least comfortable style around. A great alternative is a block heel, which are not only easier to walk in, but provide more stability and create less pressure on your feet.
Ankle Strap: Heels with adjustable ankle straps or slingback designs are ideal because they provide added stability since securely keep your feet in place.
Support: The best high heels have features likes arch support or plush cushioning to help ease any potential pain.
From a pair of black leather pumps from Naturalizer to some slingback heels from Sam Edelman and a platform sandal from Steve Madden, you'll be pleasantly surprised by just how comfortable these shoes actually are. Keep reading to shop the most comfortable heels that you'll be able to wear all day (or night).
The Best Heeled Sandals
Naturalizer Joy Heeled Sandal
This brand is known for their comfy shoes, including these sandals with a block heel and ankle strap. Reviewers rave about their contoured cushioning and sculpted arch support. They come in an array of colors and medium and wide widths.
Aldo Sake Ankle Strap Sandal
These strappy stilettos from Aldo's beloved Pillow Walk line are equipped with strategic memory foam cushioning where you need it most (aka the balls and heels of your feet). They come in four classic colors.
LifeStride Miracle Strappy Heeled Sandal
Between the padded footbed and flexible soles, these ankle strap sandals are exactly what you've been looking for. They come in three neutral hues and medium and wide widths.
The Best Everyday Heels
Vionic Chardonnay Heeled Sandal
The flexible footbeds on these heeled sandals make walking and standing more comfortable while the deep seated heel cup and arch support relieve pressure. They come in suede and leather options as well as two widths: medium and wide.
The Best Platform Heels
Aerosoles Camera Heeled Sandal
You could probably run a marathon in these "flatform" sandals (although we don't recommend you do). They have plush ortholite cushioning, flexible footbeds, and an adjustable heel strap. They come in so many colors and finishes as well as medium and wide widths.
Steve Madden Lourdes Platform Heel
If you love the look of a sky high heel, opt for these which have a thick block heel, sizeable platform, and secure ankle strap. Sexy and stylish, reviewers say these heels are surprisingly comfy and easy to walk in, plus they come in six colors.
DREAM PAIRS Chunky Platform High Heels
Chunky platform sandals like these will always be on trend. These have a big block heel and a platform for added comfort. They also come in a slightly lower heel height, you prefer. Choose from nine colors, including some sparkly options.
The Best Slingback Heels
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump
These classy slingback pumps boast a very reasonable heel height and a timeless silhouette. The adjustable heel strap is an added bonus. Choose from a range of colors and finishes.
The Best Pumps
Naturalizer Anna Pumps
You can never go wrong with a timeless, pointed toe pump. This leather pair has ultra-plush foam cushioning that's contoured to the shape of your foot for arch and heel support. They come in six colors and narrow, medium, and wide widths.
