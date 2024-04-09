The 9 Most Comfortable Heels You'll Be Able to Wear All Day (or Night)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Putting the words comfortable and high heels in one sentence feels like an oxymoron, especially these days when it's acceptable to wear sneakers almost anywhere. But what's a girl to do when there's a wedding to attend or a fancy dinner to go to? The last thing you want is to slip on a pair of stylish heels only for them to cause pain less than an hour into your event. As a fellow heel girlie myself, I've made it my mission to prove that it's possible to find comfy heels without sacrificing style. You just have to know what to look for.

What To Look for When Shopping for Comfortable High Heels

At some point, all heels begin to feel uncomfortable. But to ensure the heel you choose is as comfy as possible for as long as possible, be sure that it checks at least one of these boxes.

Heel Height: The higher the heel, the more likely your shoes will be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time. Try to look for a heel height between two and four inches for maximum comfort.

Platforms: If you want to go for a higher heel height, be sure to choose an option with a chunky platform, that way, less pressure is put on your feet. Not to mention, they're easier to walk in.

Block Heel: While stilettos are a classic, sexy option, we can all admit that they're probably the least comfortable style around. A great alternative is a block heel, which are not only easier to walk in, but provide more stability and create less pressure on your feet.

Ankle Strap: Heels with adjustable ankle straps or slingback designs are ideal because they provide added stability since securely keep your feet in place.

Support: The best high heels have features likes arch support or plush cushioning to help ease any potential pain.

From a pair of black leather pumps from Naturalizer to some slingback heels from Sam Edelman and a platform sandal from Steve Madden, you'll be pleasantly surprised by just how comfortable these shoes actually are. Keep reading to shop the most comfortable heels that you'll be able to wear all day (or night).