Lainey Wilson Reveals She Got Her Start Impersonating Miley Cyrus at Hannah Montana Parties

Watch : Lainey Wilson Confesses She Used to Impersonate Miley Cyrus at Kids' Birthday Parties!

Before she was a country music star, Lainey Wilson was living the best of both worlds.

In fact, the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer shared that she's not only a fan of Miley Cyrus, but she used to perform as the Disney alum during her Hannah Montana era.

"I love Miley Cyrus, I used to impersonate Hannah Montana when I was little," Lainey explained to E! News outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, April 7. "I did that for like five years. That was my middle school, high school job."

The country singer's skill impersonating Miley also helped her own career.

"Every weekend I would do birthday parties, fairs, festivals, St. Jude, all of it," she continued. "I would open up as Lainey Wilson for ‘Hannah Montana.'" (See all of the stars on the red carpet here and more of the 2024 CMT Music Awards on E! News April 8.)

Naturally, given her history, Lainey also shared that her favorite song so far on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is "II Most Wanted" because of the "Flowers" singer's feature.

And Lainey may have started out as an ordinary girl, but now she's certainly living in an extraordinary world.