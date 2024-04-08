Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Rooftop Bar in Nashville

Watch : Country Star Zach Bryan Apologizes After Being Arrested

Morgan Wallen is facing legal trouble in Tennessee.

The 30-year-old was arrested in Nashville late in the evening of April 7 for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, his attorney Worrick Robinson confirmed to E! News, after he was accused of throwing a chair from a roof.

Robinson added of Morgan, "He is cooperating fully with authorities."

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Wallen was arrested on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $15,250 and, according to NBC News citing online Davidson County Jail records, he was released around 3:30 in the morning.

According to arrest records viewed by local outlet WKRN, officers were standing in front of Chiefs Bar around 10:53 p.m. when they witnessed a chair fall from above and hit the street. Upon approaching the bar's security, staff members allegedly told them that Wallen was responsible for the incident.

The officers reportedly viewed footage that showed the "Last Night" singer "lunging an object over the roof," which stands at six stories above the street.