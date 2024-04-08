Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Rooftop Bar in Nashville

Morgan Wallen is facing legal trouble in Tennessee.
The 30-year-old was arrested in Nashville late in the evening of April 7 for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, his attorney Worrick Robinson confirmed to E! News, after he was accused of throwing a chair from a roof.
Robinson added of Morgan, "He is cooperating fully with authorities."
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Wallen was arrested on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $15,250 and, according to NBC News citing online Davidson County Jail records, he was released around 3:30 in the morning.
According to arrest records viewed by local outlet WKRN, officers were standing in front of Chiefs Bar around 10:53 p.m. when they witnessed a chair fall from above and hit the street. Upon approaching the bar's security, staff members allegedly told them that Wallen was responsible for the incident.
The officers reportedly viewed footage that showed the "Last Night" singer "lunging an object over the roof," which stands at six stories above the street.
Per the outlet, witnesses standing next to Wallen told officers they saw him "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward."
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Wallen is set to appear in court May 3.
Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250. pic.twitter.com/6gRZKI3pWl— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 8, 2024
Wallen's arrest comes two days after he performed back to back shows April 4 and 5 in Indianapolis, where he set the record for audience attendance at the city's Lucas Oil Stadium—a record the Billboard Music Award winner joked would be short-lived, with Taylor Swift's record-setting Eras Tour set to perform three nights at the venue in November.
"They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most attended concert in the history of this building," Wallen announced to the crowd, as seen in footage shared to social media. "And that we're the first people to do it two nights in a row, so thank you for making it possible for me to say that. Thank you for listening and loving this music."
He then joked, "I'm gonna say that 'til Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall."
And though mention of the "Anti-Hero" artist garnered laughs and cheers at first, booing soon began within the crowd—a reaction Wallen was quick to try and shut down.
"We ain't gotta boo. We ain't gotta boo," he said in response, before adding, "I appreciate that. I know you all got my back though."
