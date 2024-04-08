Toby Keith's Children Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2024 CMT Music Awards 2 Months After His Death

Two months after Toby Keith's death, his children Krystal Keith, Shelley Covel Rowland and Stelen Keith Covel attended the CMT Music Awards in his honor and listened to stars pay tribute to their dad.

Watch: Country Star Toby Keith Dead at 62

Toby Keith's family is continuing to honor his legacy.

Two months after the country music star died at age 62, his children Krystal KeithShelley Covel Rowland and Stelen Keith Covel attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas on April 7 and expressed what the night meant to them. 

"It means a lot," Shelley told Us Weekly. "It's our first really public appearance, public outing, and so it's very bittersweet. It's going to be emotional. We're doing our best to keep the tears in now, make it through this line of cameras." 

Throughout the ceremony, several stars paid tribute to Keith, who passed away in February after his battle with stomach cancerBrooks & Dunn sang his hit "Should've Been a Cowboy," and Lainey Wilson covered his song "How Do You Like Me Now?!" In addition, Sammy Hagar performed Keith's track "I Love This Bar," and Roger Clemens shared a few words.

photos
Stars Pay Tribute to Toby Keith After His Death

Calling Keith a "true friend, patriot and Great American," the former baseball player recalled how the "Red Solo Cup" artist was in Houston, Texas "off and on for three years while he was battling that damn c-word" and how he "always kept his sense of humor and his wit."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT

And after the musicians performed their tributes, Clemens—sporting a "Toby" hat—gathered with them on the stage to raise a Red Solo Cup and address Keith's wife Tricia Lucus and their children. 

"Thank you for sharing your dad with all of us. Thank you," the pitcher continued as Keith's daughters wiped away tears and a photo of Keith appeared on a screen. "Trish, we love you. Thank you for sharing your husband with the world, Trish."

To see more stars at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, keep reading.

