Toby Keith's Children Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2024 CMT Music Awards 2 Months After His Death

Country Star Toby Keith Dead at 62

Toby Keith's family is continuing to honor his legacy.

Two months after the country music star died at age 62, his children Krystal Keith, Shelley Covel Rowland and Stelen Keith Covel attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas on April 7 and expressed what the night meant to them.

"It means a lot," Shelley told Us Weekly. "It's our first really public appearance, public outing, and so it's very bittersweet. It's going to be emotional. We're doing our best to keep the tears in now, make it through this line of cameras."

Throughout the ceremony, several stars paid tribute to Keith, who passed away in February after his battle with stomach cancer. Brooks & Dunn sang his hit "Should've Been a Cowboy," and Lainey Wilson covered his song "How Do You Like Me Now?!" In addition, Sammy Hagar performed Keith's track "I Love This Bar," and Roger Clemens shared a few words.