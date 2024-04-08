Morgan Wallen Defends Taylor Swift Against Crowd After He Jokes About Attendance Records

Watch : Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Makes History!

Taylor Swift is rarely standing alone in a crowded room.

Which is why Morgan Wallen joked that though his April 4 and 5 concerts at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium set attendance records, he knew his reign would be short-lived.

"They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most attended concert in the history of this building," Morgan announced during his first Indianapolis show, as seen in footage shared to social media. "And that we're the first people to do it two nights in a row, so thank you for making it possible for me to say that. Thank you for listening and love this music."

He then added of Taylor, who is set to play the stadium for three nights in a row in November for her Eras Tour, "I'm gonna say that 'til Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall."

And though the crowd began to first laugh and cheer at his words, booing soon began—which the 30-year-old quickly shut down.

"We ain't gotta boo. We ain't gotta boo," he interjected, before adding, "I appreciate that. I know you all got my back though."