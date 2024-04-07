Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and Jett Puckett Prove Their Red Carpet Debut Is Fire at CMT Music Awards

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Favorite Part of Hosting the CMT Music Awards! (Exclusive)

Pookie is taking date nights to the next level.

The iconic TikTok duo Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and Jett Puckett stepped out for the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7 in Austin, Texas—and it may be their best Sunday date night yet.

After all, it's their big red carpet debut, and the duo expressed their excitement to E! News' Paul Costabile outside the Moody Center. As Jett put it, "I was amazed at the energy level when we got out of the car."

And Campbell added, "It was a sight to see. I was blown away. I did not know what to expect."

Of course, Jett had to allude to the TikTok videos that have led to the couple's fame.

"It definitely set the tone for the night," he added. "Quite the Sunday date night."