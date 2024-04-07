Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and Jett Puckett Prove Their Red Carpet Debut Is Fire at CMT Music Awards

Pookie is taking date nights to the next level.
The iconic TikTok duo Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and Jett Puckett stepped out for the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7 in Austin, Texas—and it may be their best Sunday date night yet.
After all, it's their big red carpet debut, and the duo expressed their excitement to E! News' Paul Costabile outside the Moody Center. As Jett put it, "I was amazed at the energy level when we got out of the car."
And Campbell added, "It was a sight to see. I was blown away. I did not know what to expect."
Of course, Jett had to allude to the TikTok videos that have led to the couple's fame.
"It definitely set the tone for the night," he added. "Quite the Sunday date night." (See more stars at the CMT Music Awards here and catch more interviews on E! News April 8.)
While Campbell hasn't explained the details of the couple's outfits in one of her classic OOTD videos quite yet, the duo brought more than their Sunday best for the occasion. The 31-year-old wore a black dress with sheer cutouts, simple black strappy sandal heels and silver accessories that included large earrings and a clutch. Meanwhile, Jett coordinated with his wife in an all-black suit with a black shirt, keeping it casual sans tie.
As for who Campbell and Jett are most excited to cross paths with at the Kelsea Ballerini-hosted event? Jett explained he's a big fan of Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan and Chris Stapleton—but there are too many for the couple to list them all.
"There's a lot of country stars," Jett explained. "We're really into country music."
Fans can attest that this duo is looking absolutely fire, but they're not the only stars to strut the red carpet tonight. Read on to see everyone who has arrived at the CMT Music Awards so far.