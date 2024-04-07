Exclusive

Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and Jett Puckett Prove Their Red Carpet Debut Is Fire at CMT Music Awards

TikTok stars Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and Jett Puckett made their red carpet debut at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini.

Pookie is taking date nights to the next level. 

The iconic TikTok duo Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and Jett Puckett stepped out for the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7 in Austin, Texas—and it may be their best Sunday date night yet. 

After all, it's their big red carpet debut, and the duo expressed their excitement to E! News' Paul Costabile outside the Moody Center. As Jett put it, "I was amazed at the energy level when we got out of the car."

And Campbell added, "It was a sight to see. I was blown away. I did not know what to expect."

Of course, Jett had to allude to the TikTok videos that have led to the couple's fame. 

"It definitely set the tone for the night," he added. "Quite the Sunday date night." (See more stars at the CMT Music Awards here and catch more interviews on E! News April 8.) 

While Campbell hasn't explained the details of the couple's outfits in one of her classic OOTD videos quite yet, the duo brought more than their Sunday best for the occasion. The 31-year-old wore a black dress with sheer cutouts, simple black strappy sandal heels and silver accessories that included large earrings and a clutch. Meanwhile, Jett coordinated with his wife in an all-black suit with a black shirt, keeping it casual sans tie.

As for who Campbell and Jett are most excited to cross paths with at the Kelsea Ballerini-hosted event? Jett explained he's a big fan of Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan and Chris Stapleton—but there are too many for the couple to list them all.

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

"There's a lot of country stars," Jett explained. "We're really into country music."

Fans can attest that this duo is looking absolutely fire, but they're not the only stars to strut the red carpet tonight. Read on to see everyone who has arrived at the CMT Music Awards so far.

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Mickey Guyton

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa Etheridge

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Roberts

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lainey Wilson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Nettles

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Amber Riley

Christopher Polk / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ashley Cooke

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

GloRilla

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tanner Adell

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Trisha Yearwood

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lukas Nelson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jane Seymour

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dasha

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brittney Spencer

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brandi Cyrus

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Leah Turner

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chase Rice

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Julie Williams

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The Montana Boyz Kade Wilcox, Mark Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Campbell Puckett, Jett Puckett

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dustin Lynch

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Patrick

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Anne Wilson

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Priscilla Block

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carmen Dianne

photos
View More Photos From CMT Music Awards 2024: See all the Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
