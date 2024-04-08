Exclusive

Little Big Town Reveals Taylor Swift’s Surprising Backstage Activity

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Little Big Town remembered their experience working with Taylor Swift, including how she bonded with the band backstage by playing video games.

By Olivia Evans Apr 08, 2024 12:15 AMTags
Fashion 2024Awards 2024Taylor SwiftCelebritiesCMT Awards
Watch: Little Big Town Looks Back on Collaborating With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

It turns out Taylor Swift loves the players and the games.  

Little Big Town, who included the Taylor-penned "Better Man" on their 2017 The Breaker album, shared behind-the scenes details of working with the "Love Story" singer while diving into her country roots at the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7. 

"We've known Taylor for a long time," Karen Fairchild explained to E! News' Paul Costabile outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. "We've known Taylor since she was hanging out in the dressing room and was singing her first song on an award show." 

In fact, Karen recalled one of their best bonding moments backstage, noting, "She was asking us what lip glosses we were using and video gaming with the guys." (See all the stars on the CMT Music Awards red carpet here and tune in to E! News April 8 for more exclusive interviews). 

Fellow members Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbook nodded while remembering the good times.

photos
CMT Music Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

"That's another community thing," Karen continued. "And [it was] so kind of her to send us a beautiful song."

Phillip explained how the band ended up with "Better Man" on their 2017 record, a song that went on to be included in the vault tracks for Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021. 

"I guess mine was the only email address she had," he quipped. "I got this song in the inbox and I went and played it for them the very next day we were on the road. I was like, when I heard it, ‘This is huge,' and the first time everyone heard it, we were all in."

Frazer Harrison/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

2

2024 CMT Music Awards: See All the Country Stars on the Red Carpet

3
Exclusive

Jelly Roll Reveals Why His Private Plane Had to Make Emergency Landing

And while Taylor mostly left her country roots behind after the 2014 release of 1989, "Better Man" by Little Big Town won her a CMA Award in 2017, and she knew back in 2019 she would put it on her rerecorded record.  

"I wrote the song ‘Better Man' for Little Big Town, and they took that song all the way to the CMA Song of the Year," she explained to Ryan Seacrest at the time. "I wrote during the Red—it was originally going to be on the Red album—so the fans are like, 'Maybe she'll put 'Better Man,' her version, on the Red album?' And I was like, 'That's an amazing idea!'"

Fans won't get to see a Little Big Town and Taylor collab at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, but plenty of stars are dressed to the nines for the occasion. Read on to see every red carpet look. 

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Mickey Guyton

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa Etheridge

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Roberts

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lainey Wilson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Nettles

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Amber Riley

Christopher Polk / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ashley Cooke

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

GloRilla

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tanner Adell

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Trisha Yearwood

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lukas Nelson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jane Seymour

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dasha

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brittney Spencer

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brandi Cyrus

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Leah Turner

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chase Rice

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Julie Williams

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The Montana Boyz Kade Wilcox, Mark Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Campbell Puckett, Jett Puckett

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dustin Lynch

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Patrick

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Anne Wilson

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Priscilla Block

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carmen Dianne

photos
View More Photos From CMT Music Awards 2024: See all the Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

2

2024 CMT Music Awards: See All the Country Stars on the Red Carpet

3
Exclusive

Jelly Roll Reveals Why His Private Plane Had to Make Emergency Landing

4

Noah Cyrus Likes Liam Hemsworth's Gym Selfie Amid Family Rift Rumors

5

Lauren Graham Reveals Matthew Perry's Final Birthday Gift to Her