Little Big Town Reveals Taylor Swift’s Surprising Backstage Activity

Watch : Little Big Town Looks Back on Collaborating With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

It turns out Taylor Swift loves the players and the games.

Little Big Town, who included the Taylor-penned "Better Man" on their 2017 The Breaker album, shared behind-the scenes details of working with the "Love Story" singer while diving into her country roots at the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7.

"We've known Taylor for a long time," Karen Fairchild explained to E! News' Paul Costabile outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. "We've known Taylor since she was hanging out in the dressing room and was singing her first song on an award show."

In fact, Karen recalled one of their best bonding moments backstage, noting, "She was asking us what lip glosses we were using and video gaming with the guys." (See all the stars on the CMT Music Awards red carpet here and tune in to E! News April 8 for more exclusive interviews).

Fellow members Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbook nodded while remembering the good times.