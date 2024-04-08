What Is Keith Urban’s Top Marriage Advice After 17 Years With Nicole Kidman? He Says…

Watch : Would Keith Urban Duet With Wife Nicole Kidman? He Says... (Exclusive)

Keith Urban knows the secret to loving somebody like Nicole Kidman.

The Grammy winner reflected on the magic behind his 17-year marriage to the Big Little Lies star, but he's not too keen on divulging the answer when it comes to his own romance—because he knows every couple must figure it out for themselves.

"If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," Keith exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet April 7. "I have no advice for anybody."

But real talk, what's his big little secret for making relationships work? "You guys figure out whatever works for you," he noted. "We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different."

The 56-year-old—who arrived in a casual black button-down shirt, black pants and boots—wants couples to realize they all have a unique dynamic that the outside won't understand, as he added, "There's no one size fits all." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)

However, it seems music might be a helpful addition to their connection. In fact, Keith is even open to collaborating with Nicole on a song together. "We sing around the house a lot," he added. "So, why not?"