What Is Keith Urban’s Top Marriage Advice After 17 Years With Nicole Kidman? He Says…

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Keith Urban told E! News what advice—or lack thereof—he has for other couples.

Keith Urban knows the secret to loving somebody like Nicole Kidman.

The Grammy winner reflected on the magic behind his 17-year marriage to the Big Little Lies star, but he's not too keen on divulging the answer when it comes to his own romance—because he knows every couple must figure it out for themselves.

"If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," Keith exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet April 7. "I have no advice for anybody."

But real talk, what's his big little secret for making relationships work? "You guys figure out whatever works for you," he noted. "We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different."

The 56-year-old wants couples to realize they all have a unique dynamic that the outside won't understand, as he added, "There's no one size fits all."

However, it seems music might be a helpful addition to their connection. In fact, Keith is even open to collaborating with Nicole on a song together. "We sing around the house a lot," he added. "So, why not?"

The Moulin Rouge star—who shares daughter Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12 with Keith—has also highlighted her admiration for the sounds of their home.

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

"The great thing about being married to a musician—you have music in the house all the time," she explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. "There is something very joyful about having music. Keith can play pretty much any instrument. He'll just play piano at 7 in the morning that's what we have—breakfast around the piano and very much a part of our life."

