Jelly Roll Reveals Why His Private Plane Had to Make an Emergency Landing

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Favorite Part of Hosting the CMT Music Awards! (Exclusive)

Jelly Roll is counting his blessings.

While attending the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7, the "Son of a Sinner" singer opened up about the scary situation he and his wife Bunnie XO recently experienced with their private jet, in which they had to have an emergency landing three days before heading to the award show.

"What happened was the screen cut out," Jelly Roll said on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas (See more of the CMT Music Awards on E! News April 8). "The pilot was like, 'I'm not even risking this.' He had to manually fly the plane back. He had to fly like it was the 1960s again. He was shooken."

The 39-year-old praised the pilot for getting them back on land safely, before adding, "It was incredible. We're blessed."

Jelly Roll also expressed just how surreal his music career has been. "I made my award show debut a year ago," he said, "and I showed up here kind of a stranger. And I came back a year later like family."