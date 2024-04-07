Exclusive

Tiera Kennedy Shares “Crazy” Experience Working With Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Tiera Kennedy detailed her time working with Beyoncé on two songs in Cowboy Carter with E! News.

It's a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown for Tiera Kennedy.

The singer, who was recently featured in Beyoncé's songs "BLACKBIIRD" and "TYRANT" on her new album Cowboy Carter, reflected on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 

"It's absolutely insane," Tiera exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet April 7. "I've seen this happen for other artists but to actually be in it is absolutely crazy." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)

The "Found It In You" singer—who arrived in a sparkling teal bralette worn under a black blazer adorned with flowers and a black cowboy hat—admitted that the details of how she was asked to be part of the album are top secret. However, she saw her cameo on the songs as a testament to her hard work and endurance.

"For the past couple of years, I was just getting 'No' after 'No' after 'No,'" Tiera, 26, admitted, "but I'm so glad that I stuck with it because I finally got a 'Yes' and it was the biggest 'Yes' I could have ever gotten."

"Beyoncé is the biggest artist in the world," she continued. "So to get to collaborate with her—that was really special and really cool."

When the album dropped March 29, Tiera took to Instagram to share some love about the Grammy winner's historic project.

"This album is so important," Tiera wrote. "It will not only change the future of country music but music as a whole and I cannot wait to watch it unfold. Thank you thank you thank you thank you."

