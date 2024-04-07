Tiera Kennedy Shares “Crazy” Experience Working With Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Favorite Part of Hosting the CMT Music Awards! (Exclusive)

It's a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown for Tiera Kennedy.

The singer, who was recently featured in Beyoncé's songs "BLACKBIIRD" and "TYRANT" on her new album Cowboy Carter, reflected on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's absolutely insane," Tiera exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet April 7. "I've seen this happen for other artists but to actually be in it is absolutely crazy." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)

The "Found It In You" singer—who arrived in a sparkling teal bralette worn under a black blazer adorned with flowers and a black cowboy hat—admitted that the details of how she was asked to be part of the album are top secret. However, she saw her cameo on the songs as a testament to her hard work and endurance.

"For the past couple of years, I was just getting 'No' after 'No' after 'No,'" Tiera, 26, admitted, "but I'm so glad that I stuck with it because I finally got a 'Yes' and it was the biggest 'Yes' I could have ever gotten."