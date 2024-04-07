Why Brandi Cyrus Says Mom Tish Cyrus Is in Her "Unapologetic" Era

Tish Cyrus is marching to the beat of her own drum.
At least, that's what her eldest daughter Brandi Cyrus wants people to know. While attending the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7 (see every fabulous star arrival here), Brandi praised her mom for being her most authentic self.
"My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she's about," the 36-year-old said on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas (See more of the CMT Music Awards on E! News April 8). "And I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She's really the backbone of the family."
Brandi continued, "She co-manages Miley [Cyrus] and Noah [Cyrus], and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy."
Although Brandi didn't mention the rumored rift between Tish and Noah over the 56-year-old's relationship with Dominic Purcell, 54, she reminded fans why she'll always support her loved ones.
"At the end of the day, your family's what you have and your family is what matters," Brandi shared, "and those relationships are more important than anything to us."
Just a few days ago, Dominic made it clear he wasn't focusing on the negativity.
"You don't sign up for nonsense it just follows you," the Prison Break actor wrote on Instagram April 3. "I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest."
While Dominic didn't specify what exactly he was referring to, his post comes amid rumors he was romantically linked to Noah, 24 before dating Tish, which allegedly sparked the tension between the mother-daughter duo.
At this time, Tish and Noah haven't publicly commented on the speculation. However, the manager noted that she and Dominic have faced challenges in their marriage.
"I feel like I take things so personally, and he is just very blunt," Tish revealed on the March 28 episode of her podcast with Brandi Sorry We're Stoned. "Like, there is no warm and fuzzy, unless I'm upset or sad or something. And then, of course, he's going to coddle me for a second."
But acknowledging their differences has helped them work through their issues.
"Instead, now, of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," Tish continued. "And instead of getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion, I've never been good about that."
E! News reached out to Tish, Noah and Dominic for comment on the rumors but did not hear back.
Of course, Brandi wasn't the only star to make waves at the CMT Music Awards. Keep reading to see all of the swoon-worthy red carpet moments.