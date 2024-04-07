Why Brandi Cyrus Says Mom Tish Cyrus Is in Her "Unapologetic" Era

Watch : Brandi Cyrus Admits Mom Tish Cyrus Is in Her “Unapologetic” Era (Exclusive)

Tish Cyrus is marching to the beat of her own drum.

At least, that's what her eldest daughter Brandi Cyrus wants people to know. While attending the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7 (see every fabulous star arrival here), Brandi praised her mom for being her most authentic self.

"My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she's about," the 36-year-old said on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas (See more of the CMT Music Awards on E! News April 8). "And I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She's really the backbone of the family."

Brandi continued, "She co-manages Miley [Cyrus] and Noah [Cyrus], and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy."