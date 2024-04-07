Exclusive

How Mark Estes Feels About Spotlight on Kristin Cavallari Romance

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Montana Boyz member Mark Estes shared more about his relationship with Kristin Cavallari, who is 13 years his senior.

Mark Estes is illuminating all aspects of dating Kirstin Cavallari.

The 24-year-old knows there's been a lot of buzz on social media about his new relationship with the Laguna Beach alum, but he's "not necessarily" ready to put his romance in the spotlight.

"It comes with the territory, I guess," Mark exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile on the CMT Music Awards red carpet. "It is what it is."

But Mark—who arrived with fellow Montana Boyz Kade Wilcox and Kaleb Campbell Winterburn on the carpet—is head over boots for the reality star.  In fact, he's quite the romantic, according to his pals. 

As Kade put it, "He's pretty good at date nights." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)

The TikToker's appearance at the award show comes one month after Kristin debuted their relationship on social media. And while the two have continued raising some eyebrows due to their 13-year age gap, it's clear they're tuning out the noise and turning up the music.

"She makes happy, I make her happy," Mark told E! News March. "That's what's important, so I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly."

And their romance has since been heating up. In fact, Kristin, 37, has even been considering expanding her family with Mark.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

"I'm mulling it over," Kristin said on the April 2 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest. "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."

Keep reading to see who else made their appearance on the CMT Music Awards red carpet.

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dasha

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brandi Cyrus

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Campbell Puckett, Jett Puckett

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dustin Lynch

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Patrick

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Anne Wilson

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Priscilla Block

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carmen Dianne

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Kimberly Perry

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Megan Moroney

Rick Kern / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Camille Parker

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Stephanie Quayle

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Kylie Frey

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Alana Springsteen

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Blanco Brown

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tae Lewis

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Sam Williams

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lily Rose

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Abbey Cone

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chris Housman

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Julia Cole

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Harper Grace

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carter Faith

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tylar Bryant

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Roberta Lea

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Amanda Kate Ferris

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Twinnie

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Cody Belew

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lily Pearl Black

