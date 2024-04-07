How Mark Estes Feels About Spotlight on Kristin Cavallari Romance

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Favorite Part of Hosting the CMT Music Awards! (Exclusive)

Mark Estes is illuminating all aspects of dating Kirstin Cavallari.

The 24-year-old knows there's been a lot of buzz on social media about his new relationship with the Laguna Beach alum, but he's "not necessarily" ready to put his romance in the spotlight.

"It comes with the territory, I guess," Mark exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile on the CMT Music Awards red carpet. "It is what it is."

But Mark—who arrived with fellow Montana Boyz Kade Wilcox and Kaleb Campbell Winterburn on the carpet—is head over boots for the reality star. In fact, he's quite the romantic, according to his pals.

As Kade put it, "He's pretty good at date nights." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)

The TikToker's appearance at the award show comes one month after Kristin debuted their relationship on social media. And while the two have continued raising some eyebrows due to their 13-year age gap, it's clear they're tuning out the noise and turning up the music.