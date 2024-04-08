Hannah Montana's Emily Osment Shares Heavenly Secret About Working With Dolly Parton

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Favorite Part of Hosting the CMT Music Awards! (Exclusive)

Nobody's perfect, but Dolly Parton comes pretty close.

In fact, Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment's best memories from the Disney Channel series involve the one and only country star, who played Miley's (Miley Cyrus) godmother during the show's run from 2006 to 2011.

"I'm looking around hoping Dolly Parton is gonna walk by at any moment," Emily exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7. "She did a few episodes with us and like, oh my gosh, she smells so good."

As for her other favorite moments from the show, Emily quipped, "That's all I got. She smells amazing. It's all remember. Dolly Parton smells like heaven." (See every head-turning look at the CMT Music Awards here.)

While Emily didn't share what perfume Dolly was spritzing on set, the "Jolene" icon is known for her line at Scent Beauty, which includes her signature fragrance with top notes of mandarin, blackcurrent, crisp pear and fresh peony blossom.