Hannah Montana's Emily Osment Shares Heavenly Secret About Working With Dolly Parton

Nobody's perfect, but Dolly Parton comes pretty close.
In fact, Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment's best memories from the Disney Channel series involve the one and only country star, who played Miley's (Miley Cyrus) godmother during the show's run from 2006 to 2011.
"I'm looking around hoping Dolly Parton is gonna walk by at any moment," Emily exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7. "She did a few episodes with us and like, oh my gosh, she smells so good."
As for her other favorite moments from the show, Emily quipped, "That's all I got. She smells amazing. It's all remember. Dolly Parton smells like heaven." (See every head-turning look at the CMT Music Awards here.)
While Emily didn't share what perfume Dolly was spritzing on set, the "Jolene" icon is known for her line at Scent Beauty, which includes her signature fragrance with top notes of mandarin, blackcurrent, crisp pear and fresh peony blossom.
As for Emily, these days the actress is working on the Young Sheldon spinoff centered on her character Mandy and Georgie (Montana Jordan).
"We got engaged on the show and then I got engaged in real life," she quipped to E! on the red carpet, referring to real-life fiancé Jack Anthony's proposal at Yosemite National Park last summer. Noting their wedding planning process is going "pretty good," Emily revealed that she and Jack will by tying the knot at the end of the year.
Although she did not reveal where the nuptials will be taking place, perhaps she'll be considering Texas after attending the CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin.
"This is unbelievable," she added. "We're so happy to be here—I haven't been to Austin in 25 years. This is a very cool time to come back."
