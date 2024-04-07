RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Died Amid Addiction Battle, His Sister Says

Watch : RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Dead at 35

More details about the death of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson's son Josh Waring are being released.

In a tribute to the 35-year-old, who died March 31, his older sister Ashley Zarlin spoke out about his lengthy struggle with substance abuse.

"On Easter Sunday, I lost my brother to the relentless grip of addiction," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram April 6, alongside childhood photos of the two. "It's a disease that distorts and destroys, leaving behind shattered dreams and broken hearts."

She continued, "He was brilliant and had limitless potential, but addiction veered him off course. My heart aches for the lost opportunities for us to grow together as adults, to share laughter and dreams, the conversations that we will never get to have, and the dreams that will be left unfulfilled. My thoughts linger on the what-ifs, the alternate paths he could have taken if only the system had offered more than empty promises and closed doors."