Noah Cyrus Likes Liam Hemsworth's Gym Selfie Amid Family Rift Rumors

When Miley Cyrus' ex-husband broke out the big guns, one of her family members put their hands up and nodded their head like, yeah.
On April 5, Liam Hemsworth shared a gym mirror selfie, showcasing his massive biceps in a tank top. Miley's sister Noah Cyrus liked his Instagram post—and later unliked it.
The Hunger Games actor wrote in the caption, "#legday A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!"
The 34-year-old, who filed for divorce from Miley in 2019 after eight months of marriage and a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship, and Noah, 24, follow each other on Instagram. Liam also follows the singers' parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, who divorced in 2022. The country star still follows his former son-in-law but his ex-wife does not.
Liam shared his post amid fan speculation of Cyrus family drama allegedly involving Noah, her mom and stepfather Dominic Purcell.
Multiple outlets had reported several weeks ago that the "July" singer was involved romantically with the Prison Break actor before he dated Tish, 56, whom he married last August. Noah and brother Braison Cyrus, 29, were seemingly MIA from the wedding, while Miley and fellow siblings Trace Cyrus, 35, and Brandi Cyrus, 36, did attend the event, with the "Flowers" singer serving as maid of honor.
E! News had reached out to reps for Noah, Tish and Dominic for comment but did not hear back.
Noah and her mom follow each other on Instagram but the model does not follow her stepfather, who also doesn't follow her. Noah and Miley also follow each other.
In late March, Tish shared an update on her marriage to Dominic. "These are definitely issues," she said on her and Brandi's Sorry We're Stoned podcast. "But issues also—because I love him—that I'm dealing with."
On April 3, Dominic posted a cryptic message. "You don't sign up for nonsense it just follows you," he wrote on Instagram. "I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest."
