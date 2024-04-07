Noah Cyrus Likes Liam Hemsworth's Gym Selfie Amid Family Rift Rumors

Watch : Miley Cyrus Reveals Why Liam Hemsworth Marriage Ended in DIVORCE

When Miley Cyrus' ex-husband broke out the big guns, one of her family members put their hands up and nodded their head like, yeah.

On April 5, Liam Hemsworth shared a gym mirror selfie, showcasing his massive biceps in a tank top. Miley's sister Noah Cyrus liked his Instagram post—and later unliked it.

The Hunger Games actor wrote in the caption, "#legday A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!"

The 34-year-old, who filed for divorce from Miley in 2019 after eight months of marriage and a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship, and Noah, 24, follow each other on Instagram. Liam also follows the singers' parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, who divorced in 2022. The country star still follows his former son-in-law but his ex-wife does not.

Liam shared his post amid fan speculation of Cyrus family drama allegedly involving Noah, her mom and stepfather Dominic Purcell.