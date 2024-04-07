Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson shared a personal update after she announced that they have separated.

Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation From Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband has broken his silence.

Ryan Anderson has shared personal updates on his well-being a week after his wife revealed, three months following her prison release, that the two had separated.

"Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y'all for the support and the nice messages I've been getting from people," the 37-year-old said in a selfie video posted on a newly created TikTok page April 5. "I'm at a friend's watching WrestleMania right now, it's great. I'm enjoying it. I've been a wrestling nerd for a long time."

Ryan then declared, "I need to shave."

He reiterated his gratitude for his fans' support and added, "I'm just living my life, guys."

Gypsy had announced her split from Ryan in late March, three months after she was released from prison after serving seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Photos With Husband Ryan Anderson

"Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation," the 32-year-old wrote in a statement on her private Facebook account, per People, "and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Ryan, who had married Gypsy in 2022 while she was in prison, said the issue will be addressed on an upcoming TV project the two have been working on, which appears to be the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, set to be released in June. "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime," he said in his TikTok video. "We were filming a lot."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following the breakup, Gypsy has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who said on TikTok April 3 that the two are "just hanging out as friends." Ryan recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

"For me it just came out of the blue," he told the Daily Mail April 4. "I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on. I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

In addition to the changes going on in her personal life, Gypsy is also undergoing a physical transformation, which she has said will also be shown on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. On April 5, she underwent plastic surgery on her nose.

Read on to find out more about Gypsy's life after prison:

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in summer 2024.

(Pictured; Gypsy Rose appears at The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiere in New York City in January 2024.)

