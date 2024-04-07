Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation From Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband has broken his silence.

Ryan Anderson has shared personal updates on his well-being a week after his wife revealed, three months following her prison release, that the two had separated.

"Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y'all for the support and the nice messages I've been getting from people," the 37-year-old said in a selfie video posted on a newly created TikTok page April 5. "I'm at a friend's watching WrestleMania right now, it's great. I'm enjoying it. I've been a wrestling nerd for a long time."

Ryan then declared, "I need to shave."

He reiterated his gratitude for his fans' support and added, "I'm just living my life, guys."

Gypsy had announced her split from Ryan in late March, three months after she was released from prison after serving seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.