Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Kisses Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf on Vacation

Kimora Lee Simmons and ex Russell Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons was photographed showing PDA with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf during a trip to St. Barts.

By Corinne Heller Apr 07, 2024 12:19 AMTags
VacationKimora Lee SimmonsPDA
Watch: Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Lee's Harvard Dorm Room Tour

Kimora Lee Simmons and ex Russell Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons has debuted a new romance.

On April 2, the 21-year-old was photographed kissing Italian restauranteur Vittorio Assaf, 65, on a beach on the Caribbean island of St. Barts. The model wore a tribal print bandeau bikini while the founder of Serafina Restaurant Group wore blue and white printed swimming trunks and a silver necklace. At one point, he was seen lying down and taking photos of Aoki as she posed near him on the sand.

While neither has commented directly about their beach PDA, on April 5, she did share a cryptic selfie on her Instagram Stories, which read, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."

Both Aoki and Vittorio recently shared pics of themselves in St. Barts, but did not include images of the other. "I wish my friends would take pictures of me on vacation…" she captioned a March 27 post, which included a photo of herself posing in the same tribal print bikini. "Me the second someone tries."

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Alongside a pic of herself posing in another bikini, shared April 5, Aoki wrote, "Girls (possibly mermaids!) on film."

Vittorio posted a photo of himself with a longtime male friend at a restaurant on the island March 29.

Spread Pictures/MEGA

Trending Stories

1

RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Dead at 35

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

3

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Kisses Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf

Aoki, who graduated last year from Harvard University after being accepted to the school at age 16, is the youngest daughter of Kimora, 48, and ex-husband Russell, 66, who also share daughter Ming Lee Simmons, 24. The Baby Phat founder is also mom to sons Kenzo, 15, Gary, 14, and Wolfe, who is almost 9.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Android /

Vittorio is also a parent: He and his ex-wife, model Charlotte Bonstrom, 53, share kids Vittorio, 21, and Valentina, 17.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Dead at 35

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

3

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Kisses Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf

4

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

5

Nancy Silverton Says This $18 Kitchen Item Changed Her Life