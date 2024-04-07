Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Kisses Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf on Vacation

Watch : Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Lee's Harvard Dorm Room Tour

Kimora Lee Simmons and ex Russell Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons has debuted a new romance.

On April 2, the 21-year-old was photographed kissing Italian restauranteur Vittorio Assaf, 65, on a beach on the Caribbean island of St. Barts. The model wore a tribal print bandeau bikini while the founder of Serafina Restaurant Group wore blue and white printed swimming trunks and a silver necklace. At one point, he was seen lying down and taking photos of Aoki as she posed near him on the sand.

While neither has commented directly about their beach PDA, on April 5, she did share a cryptic selfie on her Instagram Stories, which read, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."

Both Aoki and Vittorio recently shared pics of themselves in St. Barts, but did not include images of the other. "I wish my friends would take pictures of me on vacation…" she captioned a March 27 post, which included a photo of herself posing in the same tribal print bikini. "Me the second someone tries."