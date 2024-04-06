Why the Delivery Driver Who Fatally Shot Angie Harmon's Dog Won't Be Charged

Watch : Law & Order's Angie Harmon Says Delivery Driver “Shot & Killed” Her Dog

The deliveryman who killed Angie Harmon's dog over Easter weekend will not face criminal charges.

Police have shared an update on the case days after the Law & Order alum announced that a driver delivering groceries through Instacart fatally shot her family's beloved German shepherd and beagle mix, Oliver, outside their home in Charlotte, N.C.

"The driver indicated that he was attacked by her dog, so he discharged his firearm," a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson told E! News April 6. "The driver is not facing charges for this action."

The spokesperson added, "Our officers investigated the incident thoroughly and ultimately decided not to pursue charges. The police are not seeking additional parties. The case is now closed."

A spokesperson from the department also told People that while the man told officers he was attacked, they did not find any visible injuries on him.

Harmon, 51, had announced her dog's death April 1. "This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her pet. "He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog."