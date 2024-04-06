RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson is in mourning.

The former reality star, an original cast member of the Bravo series, has shared that her son Josh Waring has died. He was 35.

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Lauri wrote on Instagram April 6, alongside family photos of her son. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

The 63-year-old continued, "Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much! He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years."