Jelly Roll's Private Plane Makes an Emergency Landing

Jelly Roll just underwent a scary ordeal while traveling to Austin, Texas for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
The "Son of a Sinner" singer and his wife Bunnie XO revealed that their private jet had to make an emergency landing during their journey. No one was injured.
"Our plane we were on just stopped mid air," Bunnie wrote on a TikTok video shared April 4, "& turned around for an emergency landing."
The Dumb Blonde Podcast host, 44, shared footage of their pilot speaking to their group inside the cabin of the aircraft and later, of Jelly Roll walking around in a waiting room.
"The plane just got turned around," the 39-year-old said. "They turned the plane around. They said it's an issue with the computer."
Bunnie responded, "And they want us to get back on it."
Jelly Roll added, "At least it wasn't the brakes."
Bunnie also shared on her official TikTok a video of herself with their entourage sitting inside the plane.
"When the private jet you're in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she wrote, adding in the comments, "We landed but might have to get back on the same plane."
@ohheyitsbunnie My b hole is still clenched #jellyandbunnie ? original sound - Bunnie ??
When a fan asked if they were alright, Bunnie responded, "We're good baby but that was scary."
She added, "CMT i swear we're coming #jellyandbunnie," including a crying emoji.
Images shared by members of their entourage showed they later landed in Austin.
Jelly Roll is nominated for four honors at the 2024 CMT Awards: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year for "Need a Favor."
Kelsea Ballerini returns as host of the annual ceremony, which takes place April 7 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.