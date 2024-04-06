Jelly Roll's Private Plane Makes an Emergency Landing

Watch : Jelly Roll's Advice Will Inspire You to Change Your Life

Jelly Roll just underwent a scary ordeal while traveling to Austin, Texas for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer and his wife Bunnie XO revealed that their private jet had to make an emergency landing during their journey. No one was injured.

"Our plane we were on just stopped mid air," Bunnie wrote on a TikTok video shared April 4, "& turned around for an emergency landing."

The Dumb Blonde Podcast host, 44, shared footage of their pilot speaking to their group inside the cabin of the aircraft and later, of Jelly Roll walking around in a waiting room.

"The plane just got turned around," the 39-year-old said. "They turned the plane around. They said it's an issue with the computer."

Bunnie responded, "And they want us to get back on it."

Jelly Roll added, "At least it wasn't the brakes."

Bunnie also shared on her official TikTok a video of herself with their entourage sitting inside the plane.