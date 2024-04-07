Cute & Portable Humidifiers for Keeping You Dewy & Moisturized When You Travel

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Does your skin feel dry? Do you wake up with a dry throat or sinus issues? Are your plants desperate for some moisture? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it's time for you to get a humidifier. And, if you're on the go and want that moisture while you travel, then you need a compact humidifier that's easy to pack in your luggage or place in your car. There are many reasons why you might want to introduce a humidifier into your routine and there are plenty of benefits to doing so. Whatever your reason, these are the best humidifiers to add a little moisture back into your life.
Benefits of Using a Humidifier
The added moisture that humidifiers pump into the air result in tons of benefits. For starters, dry air (especially when you travel) can cause irritation to your throat or sinuses and cause allergies to flare up, and humidifiers help lessen the intensity of these problems. During cold and flu season (which feels like it is basically year-round at this point), humidifiers can help ease symptoms like coughs. Since blasting the heat or AC can dry out your skin and cause chapped lips, humidifiers are also a great way to soothe dry skin and flaky lips since they replenish moisture. If you're a plant parent, a humidifier can also help tropical varieties to flourish.
What to Look for in a Portable Humidifier for Travel
If you're traveling on an airplane or by car, or just want a humidifier that you can leave on your desktop, you'll want to look for the size and how it's powered. Compact humidifiers can hold anywhere from 200 milliliters to 500 milliliters of water, so look at the dimensions and weight to see what's best for you to carry. And, keep on eye on battery and charging – not having to worry about outlets can be a bonus when you're staying in a hotel or driving in car.
With humidifiers starting at just $9 and with so many cute and aesthetically pleasing options to choose from, there's no reason to put off purchasing one any longer. From heavy duty and compact options to stylish ones that you'll want to display, these are the best humidifiers that are cute, affordable, and best of all, easy to travel with.
The Canopy Portable Humidifier for Skin Hydration
This humidifier is the one that I keep by my bedside and pack when I'm on the go. Measuring 7 x 3 x 3 inches, it's so compact and easy to throw in your carry-on, holds 500 milliliters of water, and can run for 24 hours. It even comes with a travel sachet and an aroma puck for adding some essential oils. Best of all, you can get it for less with code YAYSAVE at Sephora right now.
MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier
Backed by 16,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this mini humidifier is a popular choice. It can hold 500 milliliters of water and you can choose an intermittent or continuous spray mode. Measuring 3.74 x 5.07 inches, it's compact and can run 6 to 12 hours (depending on the spray mode). Plus, it's powered via USB.
Mipow X Miffy Cool Mist Humidifier
Sometimes you just want a humidifier that's also really cute, and this one fits the bill. The tank holds 380 milliliters of water, it measures 3.27 x 6.24 inches, and features an adorable bunny design. You can choose between intermittent and continuous spray modes, it's powered via USB, and even features a night light function.
LtYioe Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier
With a selection of 7 colorful light modes, this mini humidifier is a great night light option. It measures 3.7 x 4.7 inches, features a continuous and intermittent spray mode, and is powered via USB. The tank can hold 300 milliliters and you can even get it in pink.
AWLYLNLL Cat Small Humidifier
This small humidifier is another super cute option. With a design that looks like a cat in a spaceship, it'll bring a smile to your face every time you see it. The humidifier has a 300 milliliter tank, is powered by USB, and includes an intermittent and continuous spray mode.
MistAire Travel Portable Ultrasonic Humidifier
Featuring an adjustable mist control knob, this portable humidifier is perfect for getting just the right amount of moisture in the air. It comes with a travel satchel for portability and a cleaning brush, and all you have to do is attach a water bottle for use. Plug it into an outlet and you're good to go.
Mate2GO Facial Mister
If you're looking for more of a handheld humidifier, this facial mister is a great option, and is so easy to fit in a bag. You get two minutes of continuous spray at once, and on a full tank (200 milliliters) you can use it up to 12 times. And on a full charge of battery, it can last a week.
KAKAO FRIENDS Mini Humidifier
The cute humidifiers just keep on coming. This mini humidifier from Korea features adorable characters perched over the top. Plus, it's USB-powered, includes a 200 milliliter tank, and is so compact for travel.
GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier
Featuring an intermittent and continuous spray mode, nightlight function, slim design, and 250 milliliter tank, this humidifier is another portable option. Measuring 3.4 x 3.4 inches, it can fit in your car, your luggage, or wherever you're going. You have to connect the power cord for it to work, and it can run for up to 8 hours on a full tank.