Cute & Portable Humidifiers for Keeping You Dewy & Moisturized When You Travel

Does your skin feel dry? Do you wake up with a dry throat or sinus issues? Are your plants desperate for some moisture? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it's time for you to get a humidifier. And, if you're on the go and want that moisture while you travel, then you need a compact humidifier that's easy to pack in your luggage or place in your car. There are many reasons why you might want to introduce a humidifier into your routine and there are plenty of benefits to doing so. Whatever your reason, these are the best humidifiers to add a little moisture back into your life.

Benefits of Using a Humidifier

The added moisture that humidifiers pump into the air result in tons of benefits. For starters, dry air (especially when you travel) can cause irritation to your throat or sinuses and cause allergies to flare up, and humidifiers help lessen the intensity of these problems. During cold and flu season (which feels like it is basically year-round at this point), humidifiers can help ease symptoms like coughs. Since blasting the heat or AC can dry out your skin and cause chapped lips, humidifiers are also a great way to soothe dry skin and flaky lips since they replenish moisture. If you're a plant parent, a humidifier can also help tropical varieties to flourish.

What to Look for in a Portable Humidifier for Travel

If you're traveling on an airplane or by car, or just want a humidifier that you can leave on your desktop, you'll want to look for the size and how it's powered. Compact humidifiers can hold anywhere from 200 milliliters to 500 milliliters of water, so look at the dimensions and weight to see what's best for you to carry. And, keep on eye on battery and charging – not having to worry about outlets can be a bonus when you're staying in a hotel or driving in car.

With humidifiers starting at just $9 and with so many cute and aesthetically pleasing options to choose from, there's no reason to put off purchasing one any longer. From heavy duty and compact options to stylish ones that you'll want to display, these are the best humidifiers that are cute, affordable, and best of all, easy to travel with.