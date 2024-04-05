Sean "Diddy" Combs and Son Christian Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more legal woes.
The rapper and his son Christian "King" Combs are named as defendants in a new lawsuit that alleges Christian, 26, sexually assaulted a woman working on a yacht Diddy chartered in December 2022.
In court documents obtained by E! News April 5, a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh said charter was "sold as a wholesome family excursion" but quickly turned into a "hedonistic environment," resulting in her suffering emotional distress and physical bruises.
As part of her lawsuit, Grace accused Diddy, 54, of "apparent failure to ensure there was a safe environment on the yacht" since he was the person responsible for the charter.
In the filing, Grace said she was working as a steward on the boat when Christian allegedly came on board "heavily intoxicated." Her suit claimed that he started paying an "inappropriate" amount of attention to her upon his arrival, before allegedly pressuring her drink alcohol that she suspects was laced with drugs.
"At this point, the situation escalated," the lawsuit reads, alleging that Christian starting groping Grace's chest and private areas. Grace said she was able to get away, according to the suit, but Christian "went looking for her and demanded that she find him a place to sleep on the yacht."
Complying with his wishes, Grace escorted Christian to a makeshift sleeping area in the yacht cinema, per the lawsuit. However, Christian became "extremely aggressive" and started groping her, the lawsuit alleged.
Grace said in her filing that she fought him off until someone else walked in and she was able to make a quick exit.
As a result of the alleged attack, Grace expressed that her mental health deteriorated, leading her to develop an eating disorder and epileptic seizures. Her lawsuit also includes photos of bruising on her forearm that she alleges occurred when Christian grabbed her.
She is seeking unspecified damages.
In a statement to E! News, Aaron Dyer, an attorney representing Christian and Diddy, refuted the lawsuit as "just another lewd and meritless claim." He added in part, "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."
The lawsuit comes after Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents. The March 25 raid was executed in connection to allegations of sex trafficking, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms supposedly related to Diddy, a source told NBC News.
The Bad Boy Records founder's attorney previously called the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force" and noted his client "cooperated with authorities," adding that neither Diddy nor any of his family members have been arrested.
"This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs," he added, "and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."
Keep reading to learn more about Diddy's legal woes.
