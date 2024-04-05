Sean "Diddy" Combs and Son Christian Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery

Sean "Diddy" Combs' 26-year-old son Christian "King" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman working on a yacht the rap mogul had chartered in December 2022.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 05, 2024 11:05 PMTags
LegalSean "Diddy" CombsCelebritiesSexual Assault
Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Shares First Social Media Post Amid Federal Investigation

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more legal woes

The rapper and his son Christian "King" Combs are named as defendants in a new lawsuit that alleges Christian, 26, sexually assaulted a woman working on a yacht Diddy chartered in December 2022.

In court documents obtained by E! News April 5, a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh said charter was "sold as a wholesome family excursion" but quickly turned into a "hedonistic environment," resulting in her suffering emotional distress and physical bruises.

As part of her lawsuit, Grace accused Diddy, 54, of "apparent failure to ensure there was a safe environment on the yacht" since he was the person responsible for the charter.

In the filing, Grace said she was working as a steward on the boat when Christian allegedly came on board "heavily intoxicated." Her suit claimed that he started paying an "inappropriate" amount of attention to her upon his arrival, before allegedly pressuring her drink alcohol that she suspects was laced with drugs.

photos
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Family Tree

"At this point, the situation escalated," the lawsuit reads, alleging that Christian starting groping Grace's chest and private areas. Grace said she was able to get away, according to the suit, but Christian "went looking for her and demanded that she find him a place to sleep on the yacht."

Complying with his wishes, Grace escorted Christian to a makeshift sleeping area in the yacht cinema, per the lawsuit. However, Christian became "extremely aggressive" and started groping her, the lawsuit alleged.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Grace said in her filing that she fought him off until someone else walked in and she was able to make a quick exit.

As a result of the alleged attack, Grace expressed that her mental health deteriorated, leading her to develop an eating disorder and epileptic seizures. Her lawsuit also includes photos of bruising on her forearm that she alleges occurred when Christian grabbed her.

She is seeking unspecified damages. 

In a statement to E! News, Aaron Dyer, an attorney representing Christian and Diddy, refuted the lawsuit as "just another lewd and meritless claim." He added in part, "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Was Abusive Before 2016 Plane Incident

3

Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

The lawsuit comes after Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents. The March 25 raid was executed in connection to allegations of sex trafficking, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms supposedly related to Diddy, a source told NBC News.

The Bad Boy Records founder's attorney previously called the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force" and noted his client "cooperated with authorities," adding that neither Diddy nor any of his family members have been arrested.

"This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs," he added, "and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

Keep reading to learn more about Diddy's legal woes.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

For free, confidential help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org.

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce

3

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Break Up After 13 Years of Marriage

4

Daisy Kent Reveals Why She Turned Down Chance to Be the Bachelorette

5

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Was Abusive Before 2016 Plane Incident