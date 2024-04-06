These Facts About Candace Cameron Bure Won't Fill Your House but They'll Expand Your Mind

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Remember going to the Tanner house after school to hang out, have a snack and hopefully sneak a peek at D.J.'s hot uncle?

Oh, right... that was Full House, not real life.

But the show that made Candace Cameron Bure a star at 10 was part of our childhood, nonetheless—and the actress herself factored into so many of those formative memories, not to mention our dream of how we'd dress if we had all the allowance in the world to spend at Contempo Casuals and Wet Seal.

A short hop, skip and a jump through time later, Candace is a mom of three grown kids—and now a mother-in-law—and she's celebrating her 48th birthday April 6.

While still keeping a busy schedule as the star of a series of GAC Family movies, having made the jump from being a Hallmark Channel regular in 2022, the empty nester has been devoting time to her eponymous podcast as well, talking about faith and the highs and lows of daily life.