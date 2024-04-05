What Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Each Getting in Their Divorce

Watch : Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways.

A judge officially signed off on the Modern Family alum and Magic Mike star's divorce settlement April 4, finalizing their agreement on how to divide up their assets, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The filing states that the former couple—who reached the settlement back in February—have decided to divvy their belongings and property according to their prenuptial agreement. For Manganiello, 47, that meant he walked away with all of his personal effects, including clothing and jewelry, as well as any "earnings and accumulations" he's incurred since their July 2 separation.

As for Vergara? Likewise, the 51-year-old will also get to keep all her own jewelry, clothing and personal belongings, as well as any earnings she's accumulated post-split.

But the exes didn't have to worry about determining who would keep their homes, as the judge noted the couple never had "any community property."