What Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Each Getting in Their Divorce

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways.
A judge officially signed off on the Modern Family alum and Magic Mike star's divorce settlement April 4, finalizing their agreement on how to divide up their assets, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
The filing states that the former couple—who reached the settlement back in February—have decided to divvy their belongings and property according to their prenuptial agreement. For Manganiello, 47, that meant he walked away with all of his personal effects, including clothing and jewelry, as well as any "earnings and accumulations" he's incurred since their July 2 separation.
As for Vergara? Likewise, the 51-year-old will also get to keep all her own jewelry, clothing and personal belongings, as well as any earnings she's accumulated post-split.
But the exes didn't have to worry about determining who would keep their homes, as the judge noted the couple never had "any community property."
Vergara and Manganiello shared the difficult decision to break up after seven years of marriage in a joint July 17 statement where the couple shared they asked "for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Two days later, the True Blood actor—who has since debuted a new romance with actress Caitlin O'Connor—filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Since then, Vergara—who shares son Manolo, 31, with her first ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—has gotten candid about why the relationship didn't work out.
"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," the Griselda star told Spanish newspaper El País in an interview published Jan. 24. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."
Noting that she "had a son at 19, who is now 32," Vergara added, "I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
But that's not to say Vergara is no longer looking for a partner. The actress—who was linked to surgeon Justin Saliman in February—has also expressed a desire to move forward with her love life, albeit with a few new stipulations for any man she dates.
"To me, they can't be younger than 50," she said on the Jan. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, before quipping, "OK, 49."
