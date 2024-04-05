What Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Each Getting in Their Divorce

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have officially divided their assets in their divorce settlement. See what the Modern Family actress and Magic Mike star ended up with.

Watch: Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways. 

A judge officially signed off on the Modern Family alum and Magic Mike star's divorce settlement April 4, finalizing their agreement on how to divide up their assets, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The filing states that the former couple—who reached the settlement back in February—have decided to divvy their belongings and property according to their prenuptial agreement. For Manganiello, 47, that meant he walked away with all of his personal effects, including clothing and jewelry, as well as any "earnings and accumulations" he's incurred since their July 2 separation. 

As for Vergara? Likewise, the 51-year-old will also get to keep all her own jewelry, clothing and personal belongings, as well as any earnings she's accumulated post-split. 

But the exes didn't have to worry about determining who would keep their homes, as the judge noted the couple never had "any community property." 

Vergara and Manganiello shared the difficult decision to break up after seven years of marriage in a joint July 17 statement where the couple shared they asked "for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, the True Blood actor—who has since debuted a new romance with actress Caitlin O'Connor—filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Since then, Vergara—who shares son Manolo, 31, with her first ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—has gotten candid about why the relationship didn't work out.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," the Griselda star told Spanish newspaper El País in an interview published Jan. 24. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Noting that she "had a son at 19, who is now 32," Vergara added, "I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

But that's not to say Vergara is no longer looking for a partner. The actress—who was linked to surgeon Justin Saliman in February—has also expressed a desire to move forward with her love life, albeit with a few new stipulations for any man she dates. 

"To me, they can't be younger than 50," she said on the Jan. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, before quipping, "OK, 49."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other is undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens world premiere.

Instagram
Spotted!

The power couple was first confirmed to be dating in July 2014.

