Delilah Belle Hamlin Debuts Dramatic Bleach Blonde Pixie in Must-See Hair Transformation

Delilah Belle Hamlin is coming for her mom Lisa Rinna's signature look.
The eldest daughter of Harry Hamlin and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum just unveiled her shortest haircut to date: A cheek-grazing pixie. But cutting her shoulder-length locks wasn't the only drastic change she made, as Delilah also debuted a dramatic bleached blonde color.
The 25-year-old showcased her icy makeover at the launch party of her younger sister Amelia Gray Hamlin's Frame campaign. For the April 4 event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Delilah let her hair be the mane focus, as she donned a simple oversized black blazer and denim pants.
She posed for photos with her sister and mom, whose trademark pixie was styled in a voluminous mohawk.
Delilah's hair change comes three weeks after she chopped off her waist-length tresses for a long bob. But of course, she and Amelia, 22, have never shied away from experimenting with their style over the years.
After all, their mom has always encouraged them to take risks.
"I don't know why people are afraid of fashion," Lisa exclusively told E! News in November, "or to go out on a limb because I just think there's so much fun."
In fact, the former Bravolebrity noted how she's pushing the boundaries even more later in life.
"I feel really proud to express myself the way that I want to at 60 years old," she said. "I never limit myself, and being able to take the risks, have fun with fabulous people, it just translates into who I am at this moment."
As the Rinna Beauty founder put it, "I don't really think about it too much—I just do it!"
