Delilah Belle Hamlin Debuts Dramatic Bleach Blonde Pixie in Must-See Hair Transformation

Watch : Delilah Belle Hamlin Wants Jason Momoa to Slide Into Her DMs

Delilah Belle Hamlin is coming for her mom Lisa Rinna's signature look.

The eldest daughter of Harry Hamlin and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum just unveiled her shortest haircut to date: A cheek-grazing pixie. But cutting her shoulder-length locks wasn't the only drastic change she made, as Delilah also debuted a dramatic bleached blonde color.

The 25-year-old showcased her icy makeover at the launch party of her younger sister Amelia Gray Hamlin's Frame campaign. For the April 4 event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Delilah let her hair be the mane focus, as she donned a simple oversized black blazer and denim pants.

She posed for photos with her sister and mom, whose trademark pixie was styled in a voluminous mohawk.

Delilah's hair change comes three weeks after she chopped off her waist-length tresses for a long bob. But of course, she and Amelia, 22, have never shied away from experimenting with their style over the years.