Inside Exes Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s Private World

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Reveal Divorce

What's not very nice? The fact that Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's love story has come to an end.

The couple announced they had filed for divorce after 13 years after of marriage.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years we are finally putting our racquets down," they wrote in a joint statement shared April 5. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

The parents of Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9, continued, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Despite being two of the most recognizable Hollywood figures, Sacha and Isla—who met eight years before their 2010 nuptials—often opted to keep their personal lives private.

"I get nervous talking about [my marriage]," Isla told Australian Women's Weekly in November 2022. "Because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."