Inside Exes Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s Private World

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher shared they broke up after 20 plus years together, filing for divorce in 2023. Here's what the parents of three have said about their relationship over the years.

What's not very nice? The fact that Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's love story has come to an end. 

The  couple announced they had filed for divorce after 13 years after of marriage.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years we are finally putting our racquets down," they wrote in a joint statement shared April 5. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

The parents of Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9, continued, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Despite being two of the most recognizable Hollywood figures, Sacha and Isla—who met eight years before their 2010 nuptials—often opted to keep their personal lives private

"I get nervous talking about [my marriage]," Isla told Australian Women's Weekly in November 2022. "Because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."

2024 Celebrity Breakups

And much like their marriage, Sacha and Isla also kept their kids out of the spotlight

"If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red-carpet event," the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress told Today Parents in 2017, "you can't be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, ‘hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do. They have rights, too. It's a very conscious decision."

As the 48-year-old put it last April, "Kids deserve a normal childhood. I want them to be outdoors and play and run around, not feel self-conscious."

Now, read on to take a closer look inside their private world…

Meet Cute

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher first met in the early aughts at a party in Sydney, Australia. 

“She was hilarious,” the Borat star told The New York Times in Oct. 2020. “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

Baby Bliss

The duo, who got engaged in 2004, welcomed their first child, daughter Olive, in October 2007.

"I Do"

In March 2010, the Wedding Crashers actress and the comedian tied the knot in Paris. Later that same year, they welcomed their second daughter, Elula.

Growing Their Team

Isla and Sacha's third child, a son named Montgomery, was born in March 2015.

Milestone Anniversary

"20 YEARS," Isla wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos in Dec. 2021, before quoting Winnie the Pooh. "If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever."

Breakup Announcement

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," they wrote in a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories April 5, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

