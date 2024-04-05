Inside Exes Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s Private World

What's not very nice? The fact that Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's love story has come to an end.
The couple announced they had filed for divorce after 13 years after of marriage.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years we are finally putting our racquets down," they wrote in a joint statement shared April 5. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."
The parents of Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9, continued, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."
Despite being two of the most recognizable Hollywood figures, Sacha and Isla—who met eight years before their 2010 nuptials—often opted to keep their personal lives private.
"I get nervous talking about [my marriage]," Isla told Australian Women's Weekly in November 2022. "Because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."
And much like their marriage, Sacha and Isla also kept their kids out of the spotlight.
"If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red-carpet event," the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress told Today Parents in 2017, "you can't be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, ‘hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do. They have rights, too. It's a very conscious decision."
As the 48-year-old put it last April, "Kids deserve a normal childhood. I want them to be outdoors and play and run around, not feel self-conscious."
Now, read on to take a closer look inside their private world…