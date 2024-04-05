Only Julia Fox Could Make Hair Extension Shoes Look Fabulous

Watch : Julia Fox’s New Hair Transformation Will Make Your Head Turn

Julia Fox's latest look might just split hairs.

After all, the Uncut Gems actress stepped out April 4 in a head-turning ensemble that featured shoes made out of blonde hair extensions.

And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—the 34-year-old turned the New York City streets into her own personal runway. While attending press events for her upcoming reality TV series OMG Fashun (premiering May 6 at 9 p.m. ET on E!), Julia opted for a pantsless look.

But that wasn't the boldest part of her wardrobe as she wore black tights with matching briefs and a graphic blazer that featured prints of scissors, paper clips and other metal objects. She competed her risqué attire with black mule heels that were covered in blonde extensions and silver hair clips.

In fact, her footwear perfectly coordinated with her bleach blonde tresses, which were also styled with silver hair accessories.