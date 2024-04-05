Only Julia Fox Could Make Hair Extension Shoes Look Fabulous

Julia Fox matched her glam to her shoes, as she stepped out in New York City wearing sky-high heels covered in blonde hair extensions and silver hair clips.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 05, 2024 6:44 PMTags
Fashion 2024E! InsiderJulia Fox
Watch: Julia Fox’s New Hair Transformation Will Make Your Head Turn

Julia Fox's latest look might just split hairs.

After all, the Uncut Gems actress stepped out April 4 in a head-turning ensemble that featured shoes made out of blonde hair extensions.

And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—the 34-year-old turned the New York City streets into her own personal runway. While attending press events for her upcoming reality TV series OMG Fashun (premiering May 6 at 9 p.m. ET on E!), Julia opted for a pantsless look.

But that wasn't the boldest part of her wardrobe as she wore black tights with matching briefs and a graphic blazer that featured prints of scissors, paper clips and other metal objects. She competed her risqué attire with black mule heels that were covered in blonde extensions and silver hair clips.

In fact, her footwear perfectly coordinated with her bleach blonde tresses, which were also styled with silver hair accessories.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Julia's bright blonde strands come less than a week after she debuted a orange-gold hair—a color inspired by, wait for it, her partnership with Velveeta. She unveiled the epic transformation at the New York Knicks' game March 31, while also wearing a vibrant furry yellow coat with a two-piece blue outfit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

No matter the occasion, the Down the Drain author is going to push the style boundaries.

"I'm very instinctual," she told E! News last September about her risk-taking fashion. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

Keep reading to see all of her OMG style moments.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Yee-Haw

Fox strutted the streets of Paris in a revealing cowboy-inspired look complete with an oversized cowboy hat.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sexy Robot

The OMG Fashun host made jaws drop while arriving to Mugler's 2024 Paris Fashion Week show in a nude body suit with silver feathers and futuristic jewels on her face.

Peter White/Getty Images

Cinched for the Gods

The style icon attended the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a masterfully constructed corset gown. 

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Splitting Hairs

While attending press events on April 4 for her upcoming reality TV series OMG Fashun (premiering May 6 at 9 p.m. ET on E!), Julia opted for a pantsless look and shoes made of hair extensions.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR
Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star stepped out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocked a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old took New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia had the cutest plus-one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress was spotted in her coziest look yet but added a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model wowed in a sheath halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look was additional proof.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stopped traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wore an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia modeled for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozed with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West gave the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twinned in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transformed into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proved just how universal denim can be, as she wore a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcased her daring style as she paired a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!