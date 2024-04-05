Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Break Up After 13 Years of Marriage

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are going their separate ways.

The longterm couple have announced they're divorcing after 13 years of marriage and more than two decades together.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories April 5 read, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

The pair, who share three kids, added, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The Borat star and Australian actress tied the knot in 2010, eight years after the two crossed paths at a party.

"She was hilarious," the comedian told the New York Times in 2020 of the Wedding Crashers star. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."