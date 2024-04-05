Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Break Up After 13 Years of Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are going their separate ways.
The longterm couple have announced they're divorcing after 13 years of marriage and more than two decades together.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories April 5 read, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."
The pair, who share three kids, added, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."
The Borat star and Australian actress tied the knot in 2010, eight years after the two crossed paths at a party.
"She was hilarious," the comedian told the New York Times in 2020 of the Wedding Crashers star. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."
As he shared at the time, "It seems bizarre that we're still married in Hollywood after so many years."
It's a sentiment that Isla has treasured over the years.
"Choosing to be together every day is incredibly romantic," she previous told the Sunday Telegraph. "I love marriage. I think it's a wonderful institution and it's the most important decision you make. Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It's amazing. It's like winning the lottery, having a good partner."
However, the two have chosen to keep some details of their romance close to the chest.
"I get nervous talking about it," Isla previously told Australian Women's Weekly, "because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."
As for Sacha, 52, he's expressed his adoration for Isla, 48, over the years, especially when it came to celebrating two decades together.
"Happy Anniversary my love," he wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. "I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."
The Now You See Me star also echoed the value of their foundation just one year before they privately filed for divorce.
"I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody," Fisher told E! News in 2022, but "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with, everything else seems to fall into place."
As she explained, "You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years," she said. "But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't."
