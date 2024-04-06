Suits’ Wendell Pierce Shares Advice He Gave Meghan Markle about Prince Harry

Watch : Meghan Markle Reads to Kids in Rare Public Appearance

Wendell Pierce will always have a special bond with Meghan Markle.

After all, the duo, who played father and daughter on Suits, had a similar relationship off-screen, too. In fact, ahead of Meghan's departure from the series in 2017, he even provided some tender guidance about her relationship with Prince Harry.

"I'm always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the Prince," Wendell explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You're going to be in this bubble.'"

"'I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends,'" the 60-year-old, who played veteran attorney Robert Zane and dad to Meghan's paralegal Rachel Zane, continued. "'And I hope you count me in that number.'"

For Wendell, filming the season seven finale in which Rachel married Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) was a fitting sendoff to Meghan, who tied the knot with Harry the following year.