Shop the JoJo Fletcher x Cupshe Irresistible Line of Swimsuits & Festival Wear Before It Sells Out

It's no secret that we here at E! love The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher's style. In fact, she's influenced our home decor shopping and her skincare and makeup recommendations have become our holy grail products. That's why we're so excited for her recent collaboration with Cupshe (who we already love for their chic and affordable swimwear). They're delivering a line of 26 items, including swimsuits, festival attire, cover-ups, and more, that can take you poolside to the dance floor without missing a beat.
And, since everything is less than $50, it's budget-friendly and easy to mix and match styles with sizing from X-Small to X-Large. But, that doesn't mean the pieces are lacking in quality. I was able to get a sneak preview of the entire collection and everything looks and feels more expensive than it is. There's crochet tops, sheer skirts, bikinis, one-pieces, and more, that are so cute and trendy, you'll want to add everything to your cart.
So, if you are also a fan of JoJo Fletcher and her style, you'll love the new collection. Scroll down to check out our picks, and head over to Cupshe to pick out your favs. But don't wait, with a line of swimsuits and festival wear this cute, it's going to go fast.
X JoJo Open Knit Asymmetrical Drawstring Cover-Up Top
Release your inner boho vibes with this knit drawstring cover-up. It's poolside perfection and the drawstring front makes it easy to adjust for the ideal fit, so you can wear it over a swimsuit or pair it with shorts.
- Available sizes: Small to X-Large
x JoJo Escaping Asymmetrical Stud Cutout One-Piece
A studded and asymmetrical design elevate the look of this head-turning one-piece. The soft cups are removable, there's a high-leg cut, and you'll get a mix of modern and cheeky bum coverage.
- Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large
X JoJo Sheer Black Glitter Maxi Dress
If you want to rake in the compliments, then you need to snag this sheer maxi dress. It's bedecked in stars and glitter and is made for dancing at Coachella (or any festival of your choice). If you'd like it just as a skirt, there's also a maxi skirt option.
- Available sizes: Small to X-Large
X JoJo Plunging Floral Crochet Crop Top
Pair this crochet top with the crochet bottom and you instantly have a look that's retro-inspired and modern at the same time. The top has a halter cut, the bottom is a mini skirt design, and the style is entirely chic.
- Available sizes: Small to Large
X JoJo Diamond Jacquard One-Shoulder One-Piece
The one-shoulder design of this one-piece grabs your attention and then the under $30 price tag makes you add it to your cart. The playful diamond design is bright and colorful for the season and the straps are adjustable for just the right fit.
- Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large
X JoJo Sleeveless Knit Ruched Mini Cover-Up Dress
Featuring a knit fabric and side ruched design, this mini cover-up dress is ideal for the beach, the pool, or anywhere else you find yourself this summer. Best of all, it's machine washable.
- Available sizes: Small to X-Large
X JoJo Sheer White Smocked Waist Pom-Pom Cover-Up Tube Dress
With cute pompoms on the bottom and a sheer, tube dress design, you'll won't want to take this flirty cover-up off. Add a trendy western belt to elevate the look to the next level.
- Available sizes: Small to X-Large
X JoJo Crochet Cutout Halter Midi Dress
A crochet halter midi dress? I'm listening. This sexy dress fits like a glove and hugs your every curve. Plus, the unique cutout design adds an extra stylish touch.
- Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large
X JoJo Atlantis Espresso Ribbed Lurex Halter One-Piece
This ribbed halter one-piece is classic and sophisticated, but also sexy and modern. It offers medium bust support and removable soft cups, and straps that you can tie and retie for just the right fit.
- Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large
X JoJo Multi-Color Paisley Bikini Bralette & Mid-Rise Bottoms Set
Snag the top and bottom of this bikini set for just $33. They feature a colorful paisley design, mid-rise bottoms, and you can even mix and match the sizing so you get the perfect fit for your body type.
- Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large
