Shop the JoJo Fletcher x Cupshe Irresistible Line of Swimsuits & Festival Wear Before It Sells Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's no secret that we here at E! love The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher's style. In fact, she's influenced our home decor shopping and her skincare and makeup recommendations have become our holy grail products. That's why we're so excited for her recent collaboration with Cupshe (who we already love for their chic and affordable swimwear). They're delivering a line of 26 items, including swimsuits, festival attire, cover-ups, and more, that can take you poolside to the dance floor without missing a beat.

And, since everything is less than $50, it's budget-friendly and easy to mix and match styles with sizing from X-Small to X-Large. But, that doesn't mean the pieces are lacking in quality. I was able to get a sneak preview of the entire collection and everything looks and feels more expensive than it is. There's crochet tops, sheer skirts, bikinis, one-pieces, and more, that are so cute and trendy, you'll want to add everything to your cart.

So, if you are also a fan of JoJo Fletcher and her style, you'll love the new collection. Scroll down to check out our picks, and head over to Cupshe to pick out your favs. But don't wait, with a line of swimsuits and festival wear this cute, it's going to go fast.