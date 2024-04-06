Old Navy’s Sale Is Heating Up With up to 70% off and Deals Starting at Under $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What makes Old Navy so amazing is that they're pieces are so affordable. That's on top of having everything from trendy styles to timeless basics. Essentially, Old Navy is the place to shop if you're in need of a closet refresh or want to add a few new pieces to your capsule wardrobe. Another thing that makes Old Navy so amazing? They always have a good sale going on, which means that you can score their already affordable clothing for even less. Right now, you can get up to 70% clearance styles, with deals starting at under $10. We don't know about you but we think that' a great to kick off the weekend.
Take these $59.99 straight leg jeans, which are now just $15.47 or this $39.99 athletic catsuit that's on sale for $11.97. Looking to stock up on spring and summer dresses? They've got that too, like half off this puff sleeve midi dress or this $54.99 mini dress which is now on sale for $27.47. And that's just a taste of the deals you'll be able to score during Old Navy's sale, where you can shop up to 70% off cute clearance styles.
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants
In need of some chic pants to wear to work? Look no further than this high-waisted pair, which have a wide leg silhouette and tailored pleating. Plus, they come in 11 colors and three inseam lengths.
PowerChill 7/8 Cami Bodysuit
Whether you're hitting a Pilates class or running errands, you'll look so stylish in this sleeveless catsuit. The best part is that it has a built-in bra and adjustable straps. Choose from three neutral hues and three inseam lengths.
High-Waisted OG Loose Cotton-Hemp Blend Jeans
You can't beat a pair of jeans for under $16. These high-waisted ones have a relaxed fit and straight leg silhouette making them the perfect denim for everyday wear.
Fit & Flare Eyelet Mini Dress
With its sheer puff sleeves and smocked bodice, you can pair this dress with a pair of boots and some tights or some platform sandals. Choose from two colors.
Extra High-Waisted PowerChill 7/8 Leggings
These ultra-soft leggings have a flattering crossover waistband and hidden pockets to stash your essentials. They come in five colors and three inseam lengths.
PowerSoft Square-Neck Athletic Dress
This exercise dress is so cute, you could probably wear it out to brunch with the right accessories. The built-in shorts have pockets and it also has a built-in shelf bra with removable cups. It comes in six colors and three inseam lengths.
Open-Stitch Midi Skirt
This crochet midi skirt with a tassel trim makes the cutest cover up to throw over your swimsuit. It comes in cream and a multi-colored striped pattern, plus it comes in three inseam lengths.
Open-Stitch Vest
This crewneck tank features a trendy crochet construction that just screams summer. Imagine how cute it will look paired with a lace bralette. It's available in two colors.
Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort
Whether or not you play tennis, you'll love how cute and comfy this exercise skirt is. It has built-in compression shorts with a pocket to hold your phone. Choose from eight colors.
Puff-Sleeve Midi Swing Dress
Ideal for any spring or summer events you have coming up, this midi dress is simply adorable. Featuring puff sleeves and stretchy smocked back, you can get it in four colors and patterns.