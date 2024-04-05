Elle King Reveals What Inspired Her New Butt Tattoo

Watch : Dolly Parton Reveals What She Told Elle King After Birthday Tribute Drama (Exclusive)

Elle King has some cheeky new ink.

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer recently debuted a new tattoo, located on her rear, that paid tribute to some very important men in her life.

"I always said I'd get my baby daddys name tattooed on my butt…so I did," Elle wrote on Instagram April 5. "I got 'brethren' for the men helping me raise my son. I love you guys so much, I wouldn't want to do life without yall."

The 34-year-old—who shares son Lucky Levi, 2, with ex-fiancé Dan Tooker—shared snaps from her session, including having the tattoo stencil placed on her cheek, lying on the table in her underwear post-tattooing and a close-up of the delicate cursive.

Elle tagged several men in the post, including ​​musicians Dave Sherman, Dave Scalia and Paul DeVincenzo. One person absent from the list, her former partner, with whom she split in 2023.

The Grammy nominee, who has several tattoos, has previously shared how the art form holds a special place in her heart for the art form. In fact, Elle first met Dan at his tattoo shop in Boston in 2019, and the two were engaged a year later.