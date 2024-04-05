Elle King Reveals What Inspired Her New Butt Tattoo

Elle King debuted a new tattoo, which is an homage to the men who’ve helped her raise her son, Lucky Levi, following her split from Dan Tooker.

Watch: Dolly Parton Reveals What She Told Elle King After Birthday Tribute Drama (Exclusive)

Elle King has some cheeky new ink. 

The "Ex's and Oh's" singer recently debuted a new tattoo, located on her rear, that paid tribute to some very important men in her life.

"I always said I'd get my baby daddys name tattooed on my butt…so I did," Elle wrote on Instagram April 5. "I got 'brethren' for the men helping me raise my son. I love you guys so much, I wouldn't want to do life without yall."

The 34-year-old—who shares son Lucky Levi, 2, with ex-fiancé Dan Tooker—shared snaps from her session, including having the tattoo stencil placed on her cheek, lying on the table in her underwear post-tattooing and a close-up of the delicate cursive.

Elle tagged several men in the post, including ​​musicians Dave Sherman, Dave Scalia and Paul DeVincenzo. One person absent from the list, her former partner, with whom she split in 2023. 

The Grammy nominee, who has several tattoos, has previously shared how the art form holds a special place in her heart for the art form. In fact, Elle first met Dan at his tattoo shop in Boston in 2019, and the two were engaged a year later.

"There was this electric thing that I've never felt before," Elle told People in February 2023 of their meet-cute. "We hung out, laughed, then he tattooed me, and I posted a picture and said, 'Getting tattooed by my next ex-husband.' We've been in love ever since."

Although she and Dan parted ways a few months later, it hasn't stopped Elle—who has tattoos that also pay homage to her loves including her childhood dog Ivy and AC/DC—from adding more to her collection.

"I like tattoos and shiny things and dressing up," she told Vogue in 2018. "I have no other beauty standards to live by than my own."

But Elle isn't the only inked-up celeb. Keep reading to see who else has shown off their tats.

Elle King

