The Cutest (and Comfiest) Festival Footwear to Wear To Coachella and Stagecoach

From cowboy boots to trendy Gazelle sneakers and platform sandals, these festival approved picks are as fashionable as they are functional.

By Alexa Vazquez Apr 05, 2024 6:45 PMTags
Spring BreakShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop TravelE! InsiderLikes
Shop - Festival Shoes - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Festival season is upon us, which means that it's time to start putting together your outfit. If you haven't even begun to think about what to wear for the occasion, worry not because we've put together tons of festival packing guides to help you find the best outfits and other essentials that are 100% festival approved.

Whether you're attending Coachella or Stagecoach, it's just as important to have comfortable shoes as it is to have a killer outfit. Between the amount of steps you'll be getting in and the desert terrain, you'll need festival footwear that will allow you to comfortably dance all day (and night) long. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't turn looks either. The best shoes are as stylish as they are comfortable. And we've rounded up some of the best festival footwear to make your life easier.

There are endless styles to choose from, so you're sure to find the perfect shoes to complete your festival fit. You can go for some trendy cowboy boots (à la Beyoncé) or opt for some edgy platform boots. If sneakers are more your vibe, we've found some colorful and comfortable options that will make your look pop. And for the sandal girlies out there, we've also included some cute platform sandals.

Whether you're going for a western aesthetic or a boho chic look, these are the best shoes to wear to music festivals, from Coachella to Stagecoach.

Steve Madden Rocky Brown Distressed

These calf-high moto boots are so trendy, plus they're great for stomping around the desert. These edgy boots come in five colors.

$159.95
Steve Madden

Minshluu Wedge SIip-On Sandals

These 90s-inspired platform sandals with a chunky heel have an elastic strap that makes them super comfy to walk in. Choose from six colorways.

$49.99
Amazon

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platform Boots

While these Docs are an investment, you'll wear them well after festival season is over. They have that classic Dr. Martens silhouette with a platform for added edge. Available in three colors, they're definitely desert-approved.

$210
Dr. Martens

Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes

These trendy sneakers are the perfect shoe if you want to add a bold pop of color to your outfit. Apart from being super comfy, they come in 15 fun colorways.

$120
Adidas

Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots

It's not a music festival without a pair of cowboy boots and these are a great affordable option. You'll find them in metallic and patent crocodile styles as well as bedazzled suede options.

$69.99
Amazon
read
Soak Up Some Sun During Stagecoach and Coachella With These Festival-Approved Swimwear Picks

ROPER Riley Round Toe Cowboy Boots

Add a western flair to your fit with these round toe cowboy boots, which have an authentic stitched pattern. Reviewers rave that they're super comfy. Choose from seven colors.

$71.99
Amazon

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge

What makes these platform sandals from Crocs so amazing is that they are waterproof, just like their classic clogs. A stylish option from the beloved brand, they have an adjustable strap and come in several colors.

$49.99
Amazon
$54.99
Crocs

Vans Sk8-Hi Top Sneakers

You can't go wrong with these timeless high top sneaker  from Vans which make any outfit instantly cool. Go for classic black and white or opt for one of the other fun colors.

$75
Free People
$75
Zappos

Teva Hurricane XLT Ampsole Sandals

Fashionable and functional, these strappy sandals are designed for outdoor activities. They have a padded footbed, provide plenty of traction, and lots of adjustable straps.

 

$80
Free People

Nasty Gal Faux Leather Buckle Ankle Boots

With their edgy buckles and chunky soles, these chunky motorcycle boots look good with any outfit you pair them with.

$95
$38
Nasty Gal

Reebok Club C Extra Sneaker

If you're looking for a white sneaker that is both trendy and timeless, go for these vintage-looking ones which have a modern platform for some extra height.

$67.50
Amazon
$89.99
DSW

Headed to a music festival? You'll need to pack these 23 rave mom essentials so you and your squad can dance night away stress-free.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!