The Cutest (and Comfiest) Festival Footwear to Wear To Coachella and Stagecoach

Festival season is upon us, which means that it's time to start putting together your outfit. If you haven't even begun to think about what to wear for the occasion, worry not because we've put together tons of festival packing guides to help you find the best outfits and other essentials that are 100% festival approved.
Whether you're attending Coachella or Stagecoach, it's just as important to have comfortable shoes as it is to have a killer outfit. Between the amount of steps you'll be getting in and the desert terrain, you'll need festival footwear that will allow you to comfortably dance all day (and night) long. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't turn looks either. The best shoes are as stylish as they are comfortable. And we've rounded up some of the best festival footwear to make your life easier.
There are endless styles to choose from, so you're sure to find the perfect shoes to complete your festival fit. You can go for some trendy cowboy boots (à la Beyoncé) or opt for some edgy platform boots. If sneakers are more your vibe, we've found some colorful and comfortable options that will make your look pop. And for the sandal girlies out there, we've also included some cute platform sandals.
Whether you're going for a western aesthetic or a boho chic look, these are the best shoes to wear to music festivals, from Coachella to Stagecoach.
Steve Madden Rocky Brown Distressed
These calf-high moto boots are so trendy, plus they're great for stomping around the desert. These edgy boots come in five colors.
Minshluu Wedge SIip-On Sandals
These 90s-inspired platform sandals with a chunky heel have an elastic strap that makes them super comfy to walk in. Choose from six colorways.
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platform Boots
While these Docs are an investment, you'll wear them well after festival season is over. They have that classic Dr. Martens silhouette with a platform for added edge. Available in three colors, they're definitely desert-approved.
Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes
These trendy sneakers are the perfect shoe if you want to add a bold pop of color to your outfit. Apart from being super comfy, they come in 15 fun colorways.
Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots
It's not a music festival without a pair of cowboy boots and these are a great affordable option. You'll find them in metallic and patent crocodile styles as well as bedazzled suede options.
ROPER Riley Round Toe Cowboy Boots
Add a western flair to your fit with these round toe cowboy boots, which have an authentic stitched pattern. Reviewers rave that they're super comfy. Choose from seven colors.
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge
What makes these platform sandals from Crocs so amazing is that they are waterproof, just like their classic clogs. A stylish option from the beloved brand, they have an adjustable strap and come in several colors.
Vans Sk8-Hi Top Sneakers
You can't go wrong with these timeless high top sneaker from Vans which make any outfit instantly cool. Go for classic black and white or opt for one of the other fun colors.
Teva Hurricane XLT Ampsole Sandals
Fashionable and functional, these strappy sandals are designed for outdoor activities. They have a padded footbed, provide plenty of traction, and lots of adjustable straps.
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Buckle Ankle Boots
With their edgy buckles and chunky soles, these chunky motorcycle boots look good with any outfit you pair them with.
