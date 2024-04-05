Twilight’s Elizabeth Reaser Privately Married Composer Bruce Gilbert 8 Months Ago

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Has 'High School Musical' Reunion at Her Wedding

Twilight fans will love this story for 1,000 years.

Elizabeth Reaser, who played matriarch Esme in the vampire franchise, just shared that she privately eloped with now-husband Bruce Gilbert in a small Italian ceremony in August 2023

"Originally, we were making these huge lists of people to invite but we realized pretty quickly it didn't feel right for us," Elizabeth told Vogue in an article published April 4. "We decided to elope instead, with a couple of friends as witnesses."

Those friends included fellow celeb couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.

Elizabeth met Bruce, who is a decorated composer and has an Academy Award for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once, in 2017 while he was walking his dogs around their shared Silver Lake, Los Angeles, neighborhood—and she was hosting a dog playdate.

As she put it, "We owe our dogs everything!"

Five years later, in 2022, Bruce popped the question in Italy—specifically at Elizabeth's "favorite place in the world" Hotel Il San Pietro di Positano—and soon, the duo decided to exchange vows on the Amalfi Coast the following year.