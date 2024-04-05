Twilight’s Elizabeth Reaser Privately Married Composer Bruce Gilbert 8 Months Ago

Twilight fans will love this story for 1,000 years.
Elizabeth Reaser, who played matriarch Esme in the vampire franchise, just shared that she privately eloped with now-husband Bruce Gilbert in a small Italian ceremony in August 2023
"Originally, we were making these huge lists of people to invite but we realized pretty quickly it didn't feel right for us," Elizabeth told Vogue in an article published April 4. "We decided to elope instead, with a couple of friends as witnesses."
Those friends included fellow celeb couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.
Elizabeth met Bruce, who is a decorated composer and has an Academy Award for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once, in 2017 while he was walking his dogs around their shared Silver Lake, Los Angeles, neighborhood—and she was hosting a dog playdate.
As she put it, "We owe our dogs everything!"
Five years later, in 2022, Bruce popped the question in Italy—specifically at Elizabeth's "favorite place in the world" Hotel Il San Pietro di Positano—and soon, the duo decided to exchange vows on the Amalfi Coast the following year.
For the affair, the Grey's Anatomy alum donned simple jewelry and makeup, along with a Danielle Frankel gown, and her man enlisted a mandolin player and a guitarist to strum as she walked down the aisle.
"It was so beautiful that we stopped at the end of the aisle and had an impromptu first dance," she gushed. "I think it may have been the purest moment of happiness in my life."
Afterward, the newly-married pair and their closest friends indulged in champagne and lots of dancing. As for how she felt after exchanging nuptials with Bruce? She was sure that she was unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him.
"It was the most intense experience," she added to Vogue. "Something happened to us when we said the vows. It did change everything. I was trying not to cry the whole time except for when I was laughing."
And while she may be the last to reveal her wedding details, Elizabeth is far from the only star who tied the knot in 2023.