Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares She’s Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Hair Transformation After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is experiencing a season of change.

In addition to breaking up with husband Ryan Anderson, the 32-year-old—who was released from prison in December—revealed she's undergoing a rhinoplasty, a procedure she's always wanted.

"I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," Gypsy told People in a statement published April 4. "Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

While she's nervous about going under the knife, close friend Nadiya Vizier explained that Gypsy is looking forward to having a "more feminine-looking nose." As she put it, "She just wants to fix it up."

Her pal also pushed back on criticism Gypsy faced with her recent decisions.

"People need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that," Nadiya explained. "Let her learn from it. I feel like, in a way, people are still trying to control her."