Brad Pitt Allegedly Physically Abused Angelina Jolie Before 2016 Plane Incident

Watch : Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie "Vindictive" for Selling Winery Stake

More details are emerging about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's past.

In a new April 4 court filing from Jolie—which regards the former couple's ongoing legal battle over their French winery Château Miraval—the Maleficent actress alleges Pitt was physically abusive to her before the infamous plane incident in 2016, after which Jolie filed for divorce.

"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles," the filing reads, "this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."

Since the couple was declared legally separated in 2019, Pitt and Jolie have shared custody of their six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox—who were each between the ages of 8 and 15 at the time of the alleged plane altercation.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Jolie and Pitt and hasn't received comment. However a source with knowledge of the litigation said, "This is a pattern of behavior—whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction."