Here's What Sisqó Is Up to Now—And It Involves Another R&B Icon

Sisqó, who was recently unmasked on The Masked Singer, shared insight into how the show influenced new music, being back in the studio with longtime collaborator Mya and more.

This thing right here, is letting all the ladies (and everyone) know, Sisqó is ready to unleash new music.

In fact, for the R&B star, his experience on The Masked Singer had more of an impact than he initially expected.

"I had an epiphany, and I was just like, ‘You know what, I'm glad I didn't win,'" Sisqó, 45, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Because if [the panel] they didn't know my voice then I probably wouldn't be on tour right now in London. That was one of those subtle nuances of the Masked Singer where, even if you lose, you win."

Though the "Thong Song" singer has a vault of unreleased music—yes, really!—it was timing of the reality competition that played a key role in the next chapter of his career.

"I went on the show and I sang these different songs from different genres and people still knew my voice, it kind of inspired me," the "Unleash the Dragon" artist shared. "I was like, ‘Oh, y'all still want to hear the Dragon. Oh, okay, cool.' So now, I got a trilogy of projects."

And if you're currently shakin' that thang like who's the ish to his EP Genesis, well, there's more where that came from.

"One I'm working on right now is called Exodus, and of course, the last one will be Revelations," the Get Over It star noted. "This Exodus one, it's perfect because It's kind of like leaving the old me behind and just basically evolving as an artist and moving forward. And I really think y'all going to like this music."

But as Sisqó revealed, the project felt a bit incomplete until he reunited in the studio with a fellow icon.

"I even got Mya on this project, she's the only feature that I have," he revealed. "It's full circle, because I wrote her first two singles, 'It's All About Me,' and 'Moving On.'"

As for how it felt to collaborate on another body of work today? Well, it's simply all about them again.

"Mya and I are like family," the dad of two noted. "We just locked in like we never missed the beat. What I can say is, man, she's grown a lot as an artist. She definitely brought her A-game, it's definitely sexy. So, we're looking forward to that."

