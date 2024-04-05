Here's What Sisqó Is Up to Now—And It Involves Another R&B Icon

Watch : The Masked Singer Season 10 Finale: See the Winner!

This thing right here, is letting all the ladies (and everyone) know, Sisqó is ready to unleash new music.

In fact, for the R&B star, his experience on The Masked Singer had more of an impact than he initially expected.

"I had an epiphany, and I was just like, ‘You know what, I'm glad I didn't win,'" Sisqó, 45, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Because if [the panel] they didn't know my voice then I probably wouldn't be on tour right now in London. That was one of those subtle nuances of the Masked Singer where, even if you lose, you win."

Though the "Thong Song" singer has a vault of unreleased music—yes, really!—it was timing of the reality competition that played a key role in the next chapter of his career.

"I went on the show and I sang these different songs from different genres and people still knew my voice, it kind of inspired me," the "Unleash the Dragon" artist shared. "I was like, ‘Oh, y'all still want to hear the Dragon. Oh, okay, cool.' So now, I got a trilogy of projects."